Sexist Liberals Flip Out After Video Footage of Beautiful Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in MAGA Swimsuit Resurfaces – Luna Fires Back in Epic Fashion (VIDEO)

An old video of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) resurfaced online this week, causing liberals to lose their minds completely.

As the New York Post reported Thursday, Luna posed in a MAGA swimsuit back in 2016 to show support for then-candidate Donald Trump.

Before being elected to Congress in 2022, Luna had a modeling career, appearing in Sports Illustrated and Maxim. She also served in the U.S. Air Force from 2009 to 2014.

The video, set to Heart’s “Barracuda,” shows a beaming Luna walking up to the camera while modeling the attire from multiple body angles, including a backside shot. She then walks away as the footage cuts out.

People are saying Anna Paulina Luna shouldn’t be in Congress because of this video.

pic.twitter.com/wK9wGv6q5F — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 15, 2024

The idea of someone showing pride in her body and support for the 45th President triggered haters everywhere on the left. They unleashed a series of cruel responses, including calling her a stripper, saying she should work for OnlyFans or Hooters, and calling her video hypocritical because she is supporting a “r*pist.”

Anna Paulina Luna should be working at my local Hooters, NOT in Congress! pic.twitter.com/uG6QsAfbfZ — Dr. Phillip Oliver-Holz (@ThePhillipHolz) August 14, 2024

Anna Paulina Luna is trending for showing her ass on social media displaying her lack of qualifications or good ideas. I guess it’s ok for a former stripper to sleep her way to the top when they’re GOP. ‍♂️ Imagine if AOC posted this?

pic.twitter.com/tZyAskM8ew — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 15, 2024

Looks like Anna Paulina Luna has an OnlyFanz career in her future. Nothing screams “faMiLy vaLuES” like posting your azz all over the internet. pic.twitter.com/R9NAuIBEa9 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 15, 2024

Ew. She looks disgusting. A stripper looks better than her. She looks more like a washed up prostitute that her pimp said she can go to hell. — God Aodh (@god_aodh) August 15, 2024

She’s a member of Congress, not a streetwalker. Although, for the GOP, with their penchant for political whoring…the distinction is becoming very blurry. — TherealRonin #AbortionIsAWomansRight (@ACTIdgit) August 15, 2024

They’re worried my community is grooming children? Interesting the only thing she’s got going for her is a bathing suit and showing her ass off to a camera. I expect women to hold themselves in a higher regard. Especially when that man has r@ped women and is a known pedophile. — ️‍Ratched_RN️ (@TheRatchedRN) August 15, 2024

Luna responded by roasting the jealous left, pointing out that unlike them she knows what a woman is and can actually wear a swimsuit. This is foreign to so many on the left because science proves conservatives are so much more attractive and happier in general.

I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

She continued dunking on her haters by revealing something even more horrifying to them: she also wears bikinis and sunscreen when she goes to the beach.