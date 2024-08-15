Sexist Liberals Flip Out After Video Footage of Beautiful Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in MAGA Swimsuit Resurfaces – Luna Fires Back in Epic Fashion (VIDEO)

An old video of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) resurfaced online this week, causing liberals to lose their minds completely.

As the New York Post reported Thursday, Luna posed in a MAGA swimsuit back in 2016 to show support for then-candidate Donald Trump.

Before being elected to Congress in 2022, Luna had a modeling career, appearing in Sports Illustrated and Maxim. She also served in the U.S. Air Force from 2009 to 2014.

The video, set to Heart’s “Barracuda,” shows a beaming Luna walking up to the camera while modeling the attire from multiple body angles, including a backside shot. She then walks away as the footage cuts out.

WATCH:

The idea of someone showing pride in her body and support for the 45th President triggered haters everywhere on the left. They unleashed a series of cruel responses, including calling her a stripper, saying she should work for OnlyFans or Hooters, and calling her video hypocritical because she is supporting a “r*pist.”

Luna responded by roasting the jealous left, pointing out that unlike them she knows what a woman is and can actually wear a swimsuit. This is foreign to so many on the left because science proves conservatives are so much more attractive and happier in general.

She continued dunking on her haters by revealing something even more horrifying to them: she also wears bikinis and sunscreen when she goes to the beach.

