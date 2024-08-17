“Several Bombshells” – Far-Left Author Bob Woodward to Drop ‘October Surprise’ on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

Bob Woodward, a far-left author and Washington Post editor, is set to drop an ‘October surprise’ on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Far-left author Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will drop several bombshells on October 15.

Per RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry: OCTOBER SURPRISE: A source close to Bob Woodward says his forthcoming book, “War,” about the Biden-Harris administration’s inner workings will “not be kind to Biden or Kamala” and will drop several bombshells on Oct. 15 when Simon & Schuster releases the tome … developing …

Simon and Schuster called Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book ‘War,’ an “intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous and dangerous periods in presidential politics and American history.”

“It was widely known in Washington that Woodward was working on a pre-election book, but details were secret,” Axios reported.

“Woodward told Axios in an interview that his reporting for the book began in 2021, the first year of Biden’s presidency, and before Russia invaded Ukraine in what he called a “war of territorial conquest.”” the outlet reported.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21 – after Bob Woodward completed his latest book.

Kamala Harris forced Biden off the ballot and stole all of his delegates.

In light of Kamala Harris stealing Biden’s delegates, a spokesperson for Simon and Schuster told ABC News that they can revise “War.”

“We have the capacity to react quickly if there’s a new development,” a spokesperson for the publisher said.