Senator Tom Cotton Blasts Tim Walz for His Terrible Record on China (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Tom Cotton was on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream on Sunday to discuss topics including Tim Walz’ record on China.

“Tim Walz has a terrible record on China, just like Kamala Harris does. He’s consistently appeased and conciliated the Chinese Communist Party and has repeatedly said we don’t need to have an adversarial relationship with China, when China is insisted on have an adversarial relationship with the United States,” Cotton said.

“What the Chinese Communist Party did with Tim Walz going back 35 years is a classic example of how they cultivate younger, local state leaders, teachers and others to try to get mouth pieces in American politics and maybe one day hit it big if that person goes on to be say, a congressman or governor, or Vice Presidential nominee,” Cotton said.

Senator Cotton also said that Biden and Harris have put pressure on Israel instead of Hamas.

“She immediately took it face value, Hamas’ claims about the number of people killed and what they were doing,” Cotton said.

“There are civilian casualties in Gaza no doubt, but those are solely the responsibility of Hamas, not Israel,” Cotton said.

“Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden though, have put more pressure on Israel than they have put on Hamas from the very beginning,” Cotton continued.

“Kamala Harris is naive, and she is not prepared to be the Commander-in-Chief,” Cotton said.

