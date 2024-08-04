Secret Service Whistleblower: Management Took His Phone and Wiped All Texts/Emails Related to January 6

A Secret Service whistleblower has come forward with information about the agency’s behind-the-scenes cover-up job related to January 6.

The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General on Friday released a highly redacted report that revealed the Biden-Harris DHS stonewalled its investigation into January 6.

In July 2022, the Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog opened a criminal investigation into the Secret Service’s ‘deletion’ of January 6 text messages.

The Secret Service told the January 6 Committee that it has no new text messages related to the Capitol protest after it turned over documents and data.

The watchdog claimed the Secret Service deleted the text messages after an oversight panel probing the agency’s response to January 6 requested the electronic communications.

The Secret Service denied the accusations and said all of the requested text messages had been saved.

Earlier this year Rep. Thomas Massie suggested the deletion of texts between February 2021 to April 2021 rose to the level of criminal obstruction of Congress since lawmakers sent the DHS preservation notices to all agencies before the “device migration.”

A Secret Service whistleblower told RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree that SS management under then-director Cheatle asked for his phone a few months after January 6 while the DHS IG was investigating the Secret Service’s handling of January 6.

The whistleblower said all of his texts and emails related to January 6 were wiped from his phone.

Per Susan Crabtree:

Secret Service Whistleblower: “I worked on January 6th, and I had to turn in my phone a couple of months later, and never saw it again. And yeah, all that, all those things, got deleted. But before they took my phone and everything, none of them were deleted. I’m like, What are you talking about? We had an [technology cell phone software] update? Every text message and email that I had prior to January 6 was still on my phone. But once they took my phone and gave me a different one, they were all gone. Me: What did they tell you — what’s the reason or rationale they gave you for making you turn in your phone? Whistleblower: Because their DOJ investigation regarding our phones, we’re gonna have to take your phone and give you a different phone. Like, okay. Me: did you think that was suspicious? Whistleblower: Of course, but at that point, let’s see around January 6, I was still a believer that anything they say they must mean the best for it — but that was before I dealt with the corruption I did.

What is the Secret Service hiding?

What did the Secret Service know about the so-called pipe bomber?