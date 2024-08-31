BREAKING: Secret Service Failed to Prevent Juvenile from Illegally Entering President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Compound Last December

The US Secret Service failed to prevent a juvenile from illegally entering President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound last December and no one was disciplined or fired over the security breach.

The juvenile intruder was able to wander around undetected for nearly ONE HOUR and even jumped into the pool.

“Sources in the Secret Service community are raising the Mar-a-Lago breach as further evidence that the detail and its supervisors assigned to protect Trump are given preferential treatment and are not bearing the same responsibility for the layers of security failures leading up to the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump that wounded the former president in the ear and killed retired fireman Corey Comperatore in front of his family. The detail and its two leaders are very close to and well-liked by Trump and the former president’s extended family,” RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree said.

Per RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree:

The Secret Service assigned to protect former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., failed to prevent a juvenile from illegally entering the compound in late December last year, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. The juvenile was able to remain undetected inside the Mar-a-Lago estate for nearly an hour, and apparently responding to a dare, jumped into the pool outside the entrance to Trump’s residence. One source said the intruder did a “cannon-ball” into the pool, but another could only confirm that the young person jumped into the pool. The entire compound is alarmed and secured, but because Mar-a-Lago is an active club, its security has proven particularly difficult for the Secret Service. RealClearPolitics first contacted the Secret Service with an inquiry about the Mar-a-Lago breach today at noon. A Secret Service spokesperson told RealClearPolitics that the agency will provide a response as soon as possible. (I will add that statement to this story once that response is provided.)

EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: The Secret Service assigned to protect former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., failed to prevent a juvenile from illegally entering the compound in late December last year, according to three sources in the Secret Service… pic.twitter.com/QbxSDYI7Mq — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 30, 2024

The Secret Service responded to Susan Crabtree’s request for comment on her reporting on the juvenile intruder.

“In December 2023, the U.S. Secret Service was assisted by the Town of Palm Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to address a property trespass incident by a juvenile on the exterior grounds of the Mar-a-Lago Club, which is limited to authorized club guests only,” the agency said in the statement.

“The juvenile was apprehended and taken into custody by Palm Beach Police Department officers. The U.S. Secret Service takes these matters extremely seriously, and at the time, an investigation was immediately launched, and certain U.S. Secret Service personnel were held accountable in accordance with agency protocols. We remain thankful to the Town of Palm Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their response and strong partnership.”

‼️ Update: Here is the statement from the Secret Service on the December Mar-a-Lago breach I reported above. The Secret Service says the intrusion was in the exterior grounds of the Mar-a-Lago Club, which is limited to authorized club guests only. I'm told it was closer to the… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 30, 2024

The Secret Service failed to protect President Trump at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally and allowed a gunman to climb on top of a roof and take 8 shots at Trump from an elevated postion.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned last month after Trump was shot in the ear.

However, only a few SS agents have been ‘disciplined’ and put on paid administrative leave after the assassination attempt of Trump in Butler.