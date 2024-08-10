Secret Service Agent Placed Directly in Front of the Cameras to Shield Kamala Harris’s Unscripted Interactions – But Cameras Still Catch Kamala Asking Restaurant Owner a Stupid Question! (VIDEO)

by

How convenient.

A Secret Service agent stood right in front of a camera and shielded Kamala Harris’ unscripted interactions as she visited a small business in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday.

Kamala Harris and stolen valor Tim Walz shuffled into Cocina Adamex, in Phoenix, Arizona to pander to the Latino community.

A cameraman expressed frustration as a Secret Service agent blocked Kamala Harris and shielded her.

“Oh my God. Seriously?! Sir, I can’t see a thing!” the cameraman said.

WATCH:

A longer version of the video shows the Secret Service agent periodically blocking the cameraman as Kamala Harris interacted with the restaurant employees.

At one point idiot Kamala Harris asked the restaurant owner if she made the food in house.

The restaurant owner showed Kamala Harris one of their specialties and Kamala asked her if she made it in house.

“And you make that here?” Harris asked after the restaurant owner showed one of her specials.

What a moron.

This is why Kamala Harris hasn’t spoken to the media since she forced Biden off the ballot 20 days ago.

She is just too stupid to do a press conference.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 