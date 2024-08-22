Scott Jennings Stuns Other CNN Hosts: ‘Democrats Have Controlled White House for 12 of Last 16 Years But Everything is Trump’s Fault?’ (VIDEO)

Scott Jennings, the right leaning pundit at CNN, has quickly made a name for himself by repeatedly introducing his network colleagues to reality.

In one of his most recent viral moments, he called out his fellow panelists during the DNC by reminding them who has been in charge at the White House for 12 of the last 16 years.

How is everything Trump’s fault when he was only there for four of those 16 years?

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

SCOTT JENNINGS, CNN: The gap that I see in all these speeches — as good as they were — [Kamala Harris] is in the White House right now. Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years, and for all of the talk about division and the problems in the country, and people are hurting, Democrats have mostly controlled this country. Trump had it four four, the Obamas and Biden had it for the rest of the time, and somehow, it’s still all Trump’s fault, and somehow, she hasn’t been at the center of it. To me, that is the glaring hole in this campaign that hasn’t yet been solved at the convention. How do you explain all of the problems that will be solved by the person who is currently in there for the last 3.5 years and who is supposed to be already working on solving it?

Watch the video:

Wow…just wow. Look at the faces on the CNN panel as a huge truth bomb is dropped. “Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years, and somehow, it’s still all Trump’s fault.” pic.twitter.com/JFc9zBPAS1 — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) August 21, 2024

If you’ve been watching the DNC, you know that Trump has been the most mentioned topic. Not the economy, the border or jobs, it’s just Trump, Trump, Trump.

Mentions at night one of the DNC: TRUMP: 147 times ECONOMY: 27 times BORDER: 8 times CRIME: 6 times PRICES: 5 times INFLATION: 3 times Priorities! — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Scott Jennings is the best thing to happen to CNN in years.