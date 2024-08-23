‘#SayTheirNames’ Pro-Trump Group Launches New Ad in Battleground States Hitting Kamala Harris On Border Crisis

Building America’s Future has unveiled a new ad ahead of Kamala Harris’ DNC speech that eviscerates her over her complete failure to address the border crisis.

The $500,000 ad campaign targets critical battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Per Fox News:

“Three years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris was given an important job: control the border crisis. Did she step up to the plate?” the narrator asks. The ad includes an infamous exchange Harris had with a reporter in 2021. Asked whether she had plans to visit the border, Harris replied with a chuckle, “Not today.” After showing headlines about the record number of illegal immigrants crossing the border, including those on the terror watch list, the ad invokes the tragic murders of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley and Joselyn Toaquiza, placing blame on the VP as the so-called border czar. “Rather than asking for a promotion, Kamala Harris should start by saying their names,” the narrator adds.

Watch:

VP Kamala Harris failed to control the border and protect Americans as Border Czar. Rather than asking for a promotion, Kamala Harris should #SAYTHEIRNAMES: Jocelyn Nungaray

Laken Riley

Joselyn Toaquiza

Rachel Morin pic.twitter.com/eet0NsEkUT — Building America’s Future (@bldgUSAfuture) August 22, 2024