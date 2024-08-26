Report: Like Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy Likely Knew About the Steele Dossier Much Earlier than Previously Known — And Said Nothing

What did Kevin McCarthy know? And when did he know it? Rumblings in Washington, DC, put Kevin McCarthy on the hot seat.

In June 2024, former Trump official Kash Patel dropped a bombshell on Steve Bannon’s War Room, exposing the rotten core of the Republican establishment.

Patel’s blockbuster report on Paul Ryan, which first surfaced on The Gateway Pundit, revealed that Ryan—then Speaker of the House—was the first to receive the fraudulent Steele Dossier in 2016.

This dossier, now widely acknowledged as a fabrication used to justify unlawful surveillance against Donald Trump, was apparently hidden by Ryan from his colleagues, investigators, and even officials within the Trump administration.

This only came out this year – eight years after the Deep State used this document in their first attempt to impeach President Trump in the Russia collusion hoax.

The question now is glaringly clear: Where was Kevin McCarthy during all this? As a leading figure in the Republican Party and a close ally of Paul Ryan, McCarthy’s silence or potential complicity in this cover-up raises serious concerns about his leadership and integrity.

Did McCarthy know of Ryan’s possession and subsequent concealment of the Steele dossier? If so, why did he not act or inform his party members who were blindsided by these revelations?

Kash Patel posted this on Truth Social back in June:

Kash Patel: Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House had in his possession the Steele Dossier before he had [Devin Nunes] and I launch Russia Gate Investigation, and never told us (think, before anyone knew anything about fake intel, he had his own copy). I found it on my own then blew up FBI/DOJ. Why didnt he tell his own damn team? Report that fake news.

Kash Patel shared even more damning details later on The War Room, highlighting Ryan’s treachery. It turns out that while Ryan was pretending to champion the GOP’s investigation into Russiagate, he was sitting on a copy of the Steele Dossier—the very document that the Deep State used to unlawfully surveil Donald Trump.

“Remember in 2016, let’s rewind the tape,” Patel began. “It was Russia collusion, Russia collusion, Russia collusion. Then Speaker Paul Ryan enlisted me and Devin Nunes to investigate the Russia collusion. But what we didn’t find out until 2018, after we completed our investigation, was that the speaker, Paul Ryan, who charged us with investigating Russiagate, was the first guy to ever get a copy of the Steele dossier in 2016.”

The Steele dossier, a now-discredited document central to the Russia collusion narrative, was used to obtain FISA warrants to surveil Trump and his associates. Patel claims that Ryan not only had access to this document early on but actively withheld it from key members of the House Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Devin Nunes, who was leading the investigation at Ryan’s behest and Kash himself.

“He never told us. He still never admitted it,” Patel continued. “It finally was admitted in a British court where Christopher Steele was being sued. Just think about it, Steve. We could have asked, Where did you get it? Who did you get it from? How was it paid for? All of these secrets could have come out under this man’s very investigation, but he rigged it from the beginning.”

Patel didn’t mince words, calling out Ryan’s hypocrisy and arrogance. “I’m done listening to lectures about the new conservative brand that is Paul Ryan,” he declared. “Anytime he wants to debate me, I’m all in. He charged us with an investigation that he rigged because he didn’t want Donald Trump to succeed. He kneecapped him from the beginning.”

Bannon, visibly stunned, pressed Patel on the details, asking for clarification on the shocking claims. “Are you telling me and telling this audience that in a British court filing that Steele filed under penalty of perjury, he identified that Paul Ryan actually had the Steele dossier before he charged you guys, House Intel, to look into this, and he never informed Devin Nunes, the chairman of that? That’s impossible to believe. Are you sure about this?”

Patel responded without hesitation, “100% accurate. The Steele dossier was handed to Paul Ryan’s Chief of Staff in 2016. They put out a mealy-mouth retreat to it, response to it, which basically said, ‘Oh, we didn’t get it from Christopher Steele directly.’ They admitted it in court that they had a copy the entire time, and they didn’t tell us in 2016, they didn’t tell us in 2017, they didn’t tell us in 2018.”

The implications of these allegations are profound. According to Patel, Ryan’s deliberate suppression of the dossier’s existence and content prevented a full and transparent investigation, ultimately shielding the origins of the Russia hoax from public scrutiny. Furthermore, Ryan’s opposition to declassifying critical documents related to the FISA warrants now appears in a new, more sinister light.

“Paul Ryan was the one that fought us tooth and nail on declassifying it. Now we know why,” Patel asserted. “He had it for sure. He is a total coward.”

The Gateway Pundit recently received information from a very credible source that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was Paul Ryan’s right-hand man, also knew about the dossier months before Buzzfeed made it public.

This calls into question McCarthy’s potential future role in a Trump second term. How can Kevin be trusted if he kept this secret from candidate and then President Trump. Why would he not notify Trump of this slanderous piece of propaganda that the intel community was using to spy on him and his campaign and administration?

There are reports today that McCarthy could land a top position in the second Trump administration. The former speaker needs to come clean on this very important matter.