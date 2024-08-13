‘Rules for Thee, But Not for Me’: Now Biden’s Apparently Free Vacations Are Focus of Formal Complaint

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Now it is Joe Biden’s apparently free luxury vacations at exotic locales and resorts most Americans can only see in pictures that are the subject of a complaint, and request for investigation.

For months, even years, Democrats and other leftists have been scorching individual justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, mostly conservatives Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, for their vacations in the company of friends they have.

Democrats are demanding a new Congress-run code of ethics for the justices. Biden has joined in that agenda.

But a report from Just the News explains that even as Biden and Democrats have been pushing for Supreme Court “reform” that would give members of Congress control over the way the justices make decisions, Biden apparently has been taking freebies – and not reporting them.

“Rules for thee, but not for me?” the report taunted, explaining, “Biden and his family have repeatedly vacationed at wealthy friends’ homes over the years without disclosing them on financial forms, yet encouraged media scrutiny of SCOTUS’ similar actions.”

Leftists in the media have been joining the progressives in the Democrat party to call for new congressional controls over the high court – one idea would be to let Congress decide when a justice can rule on a case.

But Biden’s own decision to take apparently free vacations at resort locations is the subject of a recent complaint filed by the Center for Renewing America, which asked the Department of Justice to investigate.

“Whenever Biden wishes to celebrate a holiday or go on vacation, there seems to be a billionaire whose interests can be benefited by the president waiting to offer a vacation home. The potential for conflicts of interest is vast. Indeed, former ethics officials of both parties have roundly condemned these activities and pointed out their illegality,” CRA President Russ Vought explained.

He was director of the White House Office of Management and Budget under President Trump.

Just weeks ago, Biden proposed to “reform” the Supreme Court by casting justices aside after 18 years of tenure, imposing a code of conduct and reversing the court’s decision that presidents have immunity for many of their actions while in office.

Democrats specifically are demanding that because they insist on putting President Donald Trump on trial, in both criminal and civil courts, for his actions in office.

Democrats are on a rampage to change the court because of the three, relatively conservative, justices appointed to the bench by Trump during his first term in office.

That gave the court a 6-3 often conservative majority, meaning that Democrats are unable now to have the high court rubber-stamp their agenda points as happened when there was a leftist court which, for example, created out of nothing related to the Constitution same-sex “marriage” and imposed it on the entire nation.

The report noted Thomas and Alito both have been criticized for accept gifts from, and traveling with, their own wealthy friends.

They later released financial documents showing the gifts and travel, something that Biden has not yet done.

The report noted that “Biden has taken multiple free vacations over the years, allegedly not reporting them on financial disclosure forms.”

Just last year, Just the News said, “Biden took four vacations at wealthy supporters’ homes that he did not disclose on his Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report, the New York Post reported.”

Those included a stay the beachfront St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, home of rich business owners Bill and Connie Neville.

“For a six-day Thanksgiving vacation, Biden stayed at billionaire hedge fund founder David Rubenstein’s compound in Nantucket. He also vacationed at billionaire climate activist and investor Tom Steyer’s place in Lake Tahoe, Nev., for nine days last August,” the report revealed.

The New York post initially said the White House claimed Biden was going to pay for the stay at Steyer’s home, “but a subsequent local investigation into Steyer’s lacking a rental permit was abruptly dropped and there has been no disclosure of the rental term agreement.”

Further, it appears the homeowners were absent during Biden’s vacations, meaning the stays could be considered other than “personal hospitality.”

The White House has denied the Bidens had any “required disclosures of gifts or travel reimbursements during the reporting period (January to December 2023).”

But the Bidens also made a similar round of vacation stays at exotic locations in 2022, as well.

