‘Rock Star’ J.D. Vance Campaigns With His Mother in Michigan (Photos and Video)

Trump vice presidential running mate Sen. J. D. Vance (R-OH) hit the campaign trail in Michigan on Tuesday with a special guest–his mother Beverly on her first campaign swing–where he was given a rock star reception at a rally and a local restaurant. Mother and son flew in on Trump Force 2 and spent a hot summer day in Big Rapids.

J.D. spoke at a well-attended outdoor rally, held a press conference and visited an A&W Restaurant where he was very well received. Vance was doing the normal campaign things that his and Trump’s opponents, Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have failed to do since they were crowned the Democratic Party’s nominees for president and vice president last Thursday.

Special guest on the campaign trail today is @JDVance’s mom, Bev! pic.twitter.com/sJR7u2dQ0n — Taylor Van Kirk (@taylorvankirk) August 27, 2024

The rally, attended by about 2,000 according to reports, was held at Majestic Friesians Horse Farms in Big Rapids. The stage had a large protective bulletproof glass shield like the one employed for the Trump rally in Asheboro, North Carolina last week.

BIG crowd for Senator @JDVance today in Big Rapids, Michigan! pic.twitter.com/xdFvskDJFh — Luke Schroeder (@Luke__Schroeder) August 27, 2024

Vance spoke against the electric battery plant planned in Michigan by the Chinese company Gotion, Inc. (MLive excerpt):

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance blasted a planned $2.36 billion battery parts plant in mid-Michigan for its ties to China, speaking near the factory’s site in a campaign rally on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, was joined by Michigan GOP lawmakers at a farm near Big Rapids where they stirred up criticism linking Chinese battery maker Gotion Inc. to the Chinese Communist Party, calling the Gotion plant “a threat to America’s national security.” The vice presidential candidate claimed Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have funded Chinese companies like Gotion that undercut Michigan’s auto industry. Gotion plans to make components for electric vehicle batteries in Green Township on the outskirts of Big Rapids, which is about an hour north of Grand Rapids. …Lori Brock, the owner of Friesian Majestic Horse, said the Gotion battery plant has turned Green Township from a “quiet and peaceful place to live” to a “political battleground.” …“President Trump and Sen. Vance know that the Chinese Communist Party is the biggest national security threat that our country has faced in decades, and the fact that our governor is handing over millions of our tax dollars to a company controlled by these same people who fly spy balloons over our military baseless is reckless and absurd,” she said.

Video of Vance’s speech:

Afterward Vance spoke held a brief press conference.

Vance and hos mother then went to an A&W Restaurant where he treated supporters to root beer floats.

Vance has hit his stride on the campaign trail. He will be in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania (rally in Erie at 3 p.m. Wednesday.) as well as other states for campaigning and fundraising for the next two months.

Here’s JD Vance’s fundraising schedule for the next few days, per invites. pic.twitter.com/3qIx00Wf77 — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) August 26, 2024

And a few more.

Whoops forgot about this one today in Kentucky.https://t.co/Cqcp4zjHkj — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) August 26, 2024

Vance and his mother flew into Nashville Tuesday evening where he addressed reporters about the superseding indictment brought against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith. While talking about presidential immunity, Vance reminded reporters Barack Obama droned an American citizen:

Vance’s busy schedule shows the confidence Trump has in Vance as well as his growing popularity with voters and donors.