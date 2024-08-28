Robert Kennedy Jr.: If the CIA Killed JFK We’ll Know (Video)

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson released a compelling interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following Kennedy’s recent decision to suspend his presidential campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump.

The conversation, which was posted in full on his X account, revealed Kennedy’s newfound commitment to ensuring Trump’s victory in the upcoming election.

During the discussion, Tucker Carlson and Robert Kennedy Jr. discussed the CIA’s involvement in President Kennedy’s assassination.

Robert Kennedy felt this was an important enough clip that he published it on his YouTube page.

Tucker Carlson: In your joint appearance on Friday, President Trump introduced you by saying that he plans to, if elected, establish a commission to declassify the remaining documents, regarding your uncle’s murder in 1963. I think everyone at this point knows the truth, which is the CIA is implicated in that. Those documents protect CIA, maybe among others. Robert Kennedy Jr.: Well, whether they do or not, it’s odd that they’ve not allowed them to be released. Tucker Carlson: What could possibly be the explanation? Robert Kennedy Jr.: More than 60 years after my uncle’s death, It was 65 years. Oh, it was 62 years after his death. None of the people who were implicated in that crime are alive now. The last ones have died off in the last year or two. And so, it clearly is to protect the institution. That’s wrong. It’s just wrong. It’s wrong for a Democrat, and it’s wrong for a Republican. Tucker Carlson: It’s just interesting, though, that a bipartisan list of presidents, – these six decades have kept those files classified. Robert Kennedy Jr.: Well, you and I have both. I was astonished that Trump didn’t declassify them because he promised to during the campaign. That was Mike Pompeo who did that. Yeah, and I talked to President Trump for the first time about that this week. Tucker Carlson: What did he say? Robert Kennedy Jr.: He said that Mike Pompeo begged him to… I don’t think I’m telling tales out of school here. No, I think he told the same thing to you. That’s true. But he said Mike Pompeo called him and said, This would be a catastrophe to release this. You need to not do it. Tucker Carlson: I want to say again, I think Mike Pompeo is a criminal, so that’s my view. He threatened to sue me for saying that, but I hope he will because that’s true. But that tells the whole story right there, right? That the CIA is-… Why would the CIA be trying to keep these files classified if they had nothing to do with the murder?

Here is the video from the Kennedy-Tucker conversation.

Robert Kennedy discussed the assassinations of his father and uncle in an interview with The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft in May 2023. Robert accused the CIA of being involved in both of the assassinations. He wants the federal government to release all of the evidence regarding the assassinations. Of course Robert has studied the assassinations of his father and uncle since he was a child.

