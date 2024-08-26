RNC Sues North Carolina Election Board: Accuses Them of Flagrant Election Law Violations, Including Protecting Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls!

The Republican National Committee (RNC), alongside the North Carolina Republican Party (NCGOP), has launched a significant legal action aimed at protecting the sanctity of North Carolina’s electoral process.

This action underscores the Republican Party’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every legitimate vote counts and that the voices of lawful citizens are not drowned out by fraudulent activities.

The lawsuit, filed against the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) and its members, centers on the board’s refusal to enforce crucial safeguards against non-citizen voting.

At the heart of the matter is Section 44 of North Carolina Session Law 2023-140, a common-sense measure designed to prevent individuals who are not U.S. citizens from illegally participating in the state’s elections.

Section 44 mandates that when individuals in North Carolina are excused from jury duty on the grounds of non-citizenship, this information must be shared with the NCSBE.

The board is then required to review these individuals’ voter registration status, ensuring that only eligible voters remain on the rolls. Despite this clear directive, the NCSBE has, to date, failed to act.

“The RNC and NCGOP defended this law in court and now we will make sure the NCSBE follows and enforces these critical safeguards in The Old North State,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement per WAVY.

“Only Americans should vote in American elections,” he continued in his statement. “If someone claims non-citizenship, they must be taken off the voter rolls. That’s the law. The NCSBE has chosen to blatantly ignore the law, undermine basic election safeguards, and neglect a fundamental principle of our election integrity.”

“We have filed this lawsuit to force the NCSBE to immediately clean the voter rolls and prevent non-citizens from voting in November,” the statement from the RNC said.

More from election integrity advocate George Behizy:

The RNC has filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina Board of Election for multiple election law violations, including failure to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls and REFUSING to provide copies of the rolls for review State law requires county clerks to alert the Board of Elections about anyone excused from jury duty because they aren’t citizens. The point of the law is to allow a seamless cross-referencing between the names on the voter rolls and the people eligible for jury duty. If someone isn’t eligible for jury duty, clearly, they’re also not eligible to vote. This is common sense, but the Democrat officials are refusing to follow the law The Board also rejected the RNC’s request to see copies of the state’s voter rolls and other maintenance records. The State’s Public Records Act allows voters and interested organizations to access and review the voter rolls, and refusing to turn them over is blatantly illegal. The RNC is asking the court to issue an injunction against the board to (1) force them to comply with the Public Records Act and (2) to work with the clerks to remove the noncitizens from the voter rolls Ask yourself. Why would the board be withholding the voter rolls? Are they terrified we will find thousands of noncitizens registered to vote as we have in other states?

In North Carolina, @GreyMills1 is the elections committee chairman and the State Assembly Speaker is @timmoorenc If the election board is violating election laws. It’s their job to impeach the members of the board if they persist in their conduct pic.twitter.com/yaq6iC1kAM — George (@BehizyTweets) August 25, 2024

Read the lawsuit below: