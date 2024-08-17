Rite Aid Shuts Down All Stores in Two States, Leaving Tens of Thousands Scrambling for Essential Medications

Rite Aid has announced the closure of all its stores in Michigan and Ohio, following a staggering total of over 856 store closures since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023.

This drastic reduction represents approximately a quarter of the chain’s original 2,111 locations, as reported by the Daily Mail.

With this latest announcement, all 234 Rite Aid locations in Michigan and 183 in Ohio are set to close, forcing customers to scramble for alternative pharmacies.

List of Affected States:

Michigan

Ohio

Washington

Delaware

Pennsylvania

Virginia

New Hampshire

California

Maryland

Idaho

New York

Oregon

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Connecticut

Nevada

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates, and overall business,” said Catherine Carter, Rite Aid’s manager of public relations and external communications, per Mlive.

“While we have had to make difficult business decisions over the past several months to improve our business and optimize our retail footprint, we are committed to becoming financially and operationally healthy.”

The closures come amid a backdrop of fierce competition from industry giants like Walgreens and CVS, which have increasingly dominated the pharmacy landscape.

Rite Aid’s struggles have been compounded by high debt levels, declining revenues due to high inflation under the Biden regime, and ongoing opioid litigation that has plagued the company for years.

Daily Mail reported: