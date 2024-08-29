RINO Sellout Mitch McConnell Moves to Torpedo Election Integrity Efforts by Blocking SAVE Act In Upcoming Spending Bill – And Open Door to Illegals Voting in US Elections

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

According to reports, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been undermining conservative demands to include the SAVE Act in the upcoming short-term spending bill.

The SAVE Act proposes an amendment to the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 that would enact stricter voting regulations, including requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Supporters argue that this legislation is critical to restoring election integrity and should be a top priority for conservatives, especially with the election approaching.

However, McConnell’s team has recently indicated that GOP conservatives should abandon the SAVE Act to avert a government shutdown just before the elections. They argue that the bill would likely backfire on Republicans, allowing Democrats to push through their own voter legislation.

In other words, bend the knee now so Democrats have a clear path to a rigged victory in November.

Senate GOP leadership is apparently opposing the effort to include the SAVE Act in the September spending bill. https://t.co/FF3puPilQP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 26, 2024

McConnell’s stance has ignited an intense backlash among conservatives who believe the SAVE Act is essential for ensuring that only eligible voters are permitted to participate in the electoral process.

Critics argue that by sidelining this legislation, McConnell is compromising the party’s commitment to safeguarding election integrity.

GOP senators are OPENLY TELLING YOU that the GOP has merged with the Democrat Party to destroy the USA. The GOP does not want Trump to win in 69 days. That’s why we’re headed for chaos. https://t.co/vfg4rsEw2h — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 27, 2024

As negotiations surrounding the short-term spending bill progress, the rift within the Republican Party is becoming increasingly apparent.

Many conservatives view this development as a troubling trend toward alignment with the Democratic agenda on voting rights, fueling concerns that the party is diluting its core values and priorities.

By pushing this critical legislation to the side in favor of cooperating with democrats, McConnell exposes himself as a quintessential establishment politician who prioritizes the status quo over necessary reform.

McConnell’s insistence that GOP conservatives drop the SAVE Act to avoid a government shutdown illustrates profound cowardice—a retreat into the comforting arms of a Democratic agenda he claims to oppose.

Instead of standing firm against the tidal wave of partisan voting legislation, he seems intent on ensuring that the Republican Party appeases its critics rather than empowering its base.

As conservatives rally around the SAVE Act in a desperate attempt to restore the integrity of our elections, McConnell’s retreat reveals a bleak truth: he’s more interested in appeasing the establishment than genuinely fighting for the principles he professes to support.

In the end, McConnell’s actions epitomize the broader malaise plaguing the Republican Party—an unwillingness to engage in the hard battles necessary to uphold election integrity, leaving many disillusioned and yearning for true representation.

The reality is that voters see through this charade, recognizing that leaders like McConnell are increasingly out of touch with the very constituents who put them in power.