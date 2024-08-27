RFK Jr. Open to CIA Director Role — Reveals Who ‘Begged’ Trump Against Declassifying JFK Assassination Files

In a recent explosive interview with Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped a bombshell about his willingness to take on a role that would shake Washington to its core: CIA Director. But the revelations didn’t stop there.

When asked by Carlson whether he would accept the role of CIA Director if offered, RFK Jr. didn’t hesitate but acknowledged the political hurdles he would face in securing Senate confirmation.

He explained that the intelligence agencies are fiercely protected by powerful committees in both the Senate and the House, committees that have long been “safeguarding” the interests of the intelligence community.

Kennedy acknowledged that his appointment would be a direct threat to the entrenched powers within these committees, making his confirmation an unlikely prospect.

Tucker Carlson: The CIA, I mean, a lot of roads lead back, unfortunately, to our most powerful intelligence agency. If you were asked, would you run it? Would you become CIA director if you were asked? RFK Jr.: Yes, I would, but I would never get Senate confirmation. As you know, the intelligence agencies are protected by very, very powerful committees in the Senate and in the House that are already into the project. The people who serve on those committees are safeguarding that directorship, and I would be very dangerous for those committees. Tucker Carlson: Yet in your joint appearance on Friday, President Trump introduced you by saying that he plans to, if elected, establish a commission to declassify the remaining documents regarding your uncle’s murder in 1963. RFK Jr.: Yeah. Tucker Carlson: I think everyone at this point knows the truth, which is the CIA is implicated in that. Those documents protect the CIA, maybe, among others. RFK Jr.: Well, whether they do or not, it’s odd that they’ve not allowed them to be released. Tucker Carlson: What could possibly be the reason? RFK Jr.: More than 60 years after my uncle’s death, almost 65 years. None of the people who were implicated in that crime are alive now. The last ones have died off in the last year or two. It clearly is to protect the institution. That’s wrong. It’s just wrong. It’s wrong for a Democrat, and it’s wrong for a Republican.

But the most shocking revelation came when RFK Jr. discussed President Trump’s 2020 campaign promise to declassify the remaining documents related to his uncle, President John F. Kennedy’s, assassination.

During the interview, Kennedy revealed that Trump was prepared to follow through on his promise but was talked out of it by none other than former CIA Director Mike Pompeo. According to RFK Jr., Pompeo “begged” Trump not to release the files, warning that it would be a “catastrophe.”

Carlson didn’t mince words, calling Pompeo a “criminal” and challenging the former CIA Director’s motives.

Tucker Carlson: It's just interesting, though, that a bipartisan list of presidents, over these six decades, have kept those files classified. RFK Jr.: Well, you and I both know. I was astonished that Trump didn't declassify them because he promised to during the campaign. Tucker Carlson: That was Mike Pompeo who did that. RFK Jr.: Yeah, and I talked to President Trump for the first time about that this week. He said that Mike Pompeo begged him to not declassify the files. I don't think I'm telling tales out of school here. But he said Mike Pompeo called him and said, 'It would be a catastrophe to release this. You need to not do it.' Tucker Carlson: I want to say again, I think Mike Pompeo was a criminal. That's my view. He threatened to sue me for saying that, but I hope he will because it's true. But that tells the whole story right there, right? Why would the CIA be trying to keep these files classified if they had nothing to do with the murder? I don't really get that.

