RFK Jr. Disqualified from New York Presidential Ballot After Democrat Judge Rules He’s Not a Resident

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been disqualified from appearing on New York’s general election ballot.

This decision comes after Democrat Judge Christina Ryba ruled on Monday that Kennedy’s claim of a New York address as his “place of residence” was a “false statement,” claiming that he had no genuine intention of returning to the Empire State.

The ruling is part of a DNC-backed lawfare campaign aimed at undermining Kennedy’s candidacy, despite his impressive grassroots support, having collected over 1 million signatures nationwide, including nearly 150,000 in New York alone.

The lawsuit against Kennedy is supported by Clear Choice Action, a Democrat-aligned super PAC focused on obstructing third-party candidates in the presidential election, according to CBS News.

If upheld, this ruling could not only keep Kennedy off the New York ballot but also set a precedent for challenges in other states where he used a New York suburban address to gather signatures.

In her decision, Judge Ryba concluded that Kennedy’s ties to the New York address existed solely on paper and were maintained for political gain.

“The overwhelming credible evidence introduced at trial established that Kennedy’s connections with the [New York] address existed only on paper and were maintained for the sole purpose of maintaining his voter registration and political standing in the State of New York,” she wrote.

Kennedy’s campaign has vehemently condemned what they describe as an “openly partisan ruling.” They argue that the judge ignored substantial evidence supporting Kennedy’s long-standing ties to New York.

In a statement, the campaign highlighted that Kennedy is registered to vote in New York, has resided there since 1964, pays taxes in the state, and holds various licenses issued by New York authorities.

“We intend to pursue injunctive relief in the Southern District of New York,” stated campaign Senior Counsel Paul Rossi. “If state court judges are going to ignore the Constitution, the federal courts must step in to protect voters’ rights.”

Last week, during court proceedings, Kennedy testified that he considers New York his home and intends to return after temporarily relocating to California in 2014 to live with his wife.

The Constitution outlines only three qualifications for the presidency: candidates must be at least 35 years old, be natural-born citizens, and have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

Elon Musk supported RFK Jr’s right to appear on the ballot, stating, “The relentless lawfare to undermine the people’s right to vote for their candidate of choice has to stop!”

In an interview with CBS 6 Albany, RFK Jr. accused the Democrat Party of “politicizing the courts” and weaponizing enforcement agencies against him. He noted his struggles with receiving Secret Service protection and mentioned winning a lawsuit against the Biden administration for alleged censorship efforts by federal agencies.

“That’s not the Democratic Party I grew up with,” he lamented. “That Democratic Party was fighting for voting rights, not fighting to deprive people of their votes.”

