RFK Jr. Blocked from Testifying at Court Hearing on Pennsylvania Ballot Eligibility

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was effectively silenced by Democrat operatives during a crucial court hearing in Pennsylvania—a state that’s a must-win for anyone eyeing the presidency.

The Democrats’ latest stunt? Preventing Kennedy from testifying on his own behalf as they attempt to bar him from the ballot, claiming that his candidacy paperwork includes a bogus home address.

The allegation, which reeks of desperation, is part of a broader smear campaign aimed at keeping RFK Jr. out of the running.

Kennedy’s lawyer expressed outrage over the judge’s decision to proceed without allowing Kennedy to testify after his flight was canceled.

“This is the first that I’m hearing about this,” Commonwealth Court Judge Lori Dumas said, showing little concern for the unforeseen travel issues that led to Kennedy’s late arrival.

The hearing was scheduled to be in Philadelphia, but the last-minute change to Harrisburg severely limited Kennedy’s travel options—a fact the judge seemed all too eager to ignore.

“He was late through no fault of his own,” said RFK Jr.’s attorney, Paul Rossi. “We don’t control the airlines, and when the airline cancels the flight into Harrisburg, as you know, flights into Harrisburg are far and few between, unlike Philadelphia, where this, where this hearing was originally to be scheduled.”

He continued, “Because of the transfer to Harrisburg, we had very few flight options. His flight was canceled, and for that reason, and that reason alone, the judge decided he can’t testify. So that’s sort of the end of it. I’ve never been in a situation where a canceled flight has resulted in a judge preventing any witness from testifying, given that we have the entire day set aside, very easily could have had an adjournment to allow Mr. Kennedy to get here, and we could have presented our case in full. We were not allowed to do that.”

Kennedy didn’t mince words outside the courthouse, accusing the Democratic Party of sinking to new lows in their bid to maintain power.

“This Democratic Party is doing everything in its power to make sure that Americans are disenfranchised,” said RFK Jr.

“There are a million people—million American voters—who have signed petitions to get me on the ballots, and there are tens of millions who want to vote for me. And the Democratic Party, in my opinion, ought to be winning elections by competing on the battlefield of the campaign: debating, giving interviews, doing all the things that candidates in democracies are supposed to do.”

“To me, it’s a sad devolution of this party that the only way it can win elections is to keep its opponents off the debating stage, off the ballots, and, um, use lawfare to try to win elections rather than campaigning.”

WATCH:

CBS reported: