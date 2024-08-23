Report: The Battles Democrats Are Fighting Over Vote Procedures Raise Alarm Bells Over Election Integrity

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

The battles the Democrats are choosing to fight in court this election year are raising alarm bells about the integrity of the coming November vote, according to an analysis published in the Washington Examiner.

For example, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice is demanding “more lenient” mail-in voting rules in Ohio and Alabama, and it is suing to have more Spanish-speaking poll workers in the “border state” of Rhode Island.

Also, it has gone to the Supreme Court to try to give voters in Arizona permission to request absentee ballots without proof of citizenship.

The government has had the right to enter state election matters since the Voting Rights Act, a plan to make sure black Americans had an equal ability to vote.

But under the direction of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the presumed Democrat nominee for president, “the DOJ has become more vocal about elections and made a concerted effort to expand access to voting, an entirely opposite approach from the Trump administration. The activity aligns with Democrats’ broader claims that Republicans want to make voting harder, which Democrats claim can disenfranchise voters or discriminate against racial minorities.”

Republicans long have wanted to make it easier to vote, but harder to cheat in elections, the foundation for their work to have voters provide identification as U.S. citizens before they are allowed to vote.

The report noted Chad Ennis, of the Honest Elections Project, noted the threat that arises from lax ballot access.

“They’ll couch it in under the guise of expanding voting rights, but it’s really, almost without fail, an attack on common sense rules to help make sure the elections run smoothly and fairly and accurately,” he told the Examiner.

During recent elections Republicans have been sounding alarms over vote fraud, and Joe Biden’s election in 2020 was after multiple states had expanded voting “access” rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump subsequently attributed his election results to those changes, often made without the authorization of state legislatures by Democrat election officials.

Courts repeatedly rejected cases challenging those changes, although most of the decisions were based on issues such as standing, and most never reached any actual conclusion about the validity of vote fraud claims.

The Biden-Harris DOJ eventually attacked Trump himself, with an indictment on claims his challenges to the election results were illegal, but that case largely is unraveling. It was part of a multi-case lawfare strategy the Democrats launched in the hope they could find a sympathetic jury and judge to put Trump behind bars before he could defeat the incumbent Biden, who now has been replaced by Democrat party elites with Harris.

In Arizona, Democrats are asking the Supreme Court to let stand a lower court decision banning a voting requirement that addresses the threat posed by illegal aliens voting.

Republicans say they want to prevent foreigners from voting in a critical battleground state that has been flooded, under the current administration’s open borders policies, with illegal aliens.

Since voters are “registered” in Arizona by the check of a box on a form, the GOP claims it’s reasonable to have that affirmed.

“We know how people sometimes fill out forms, either by accident … sometimes, we’ve seen this in states, that the box doesn’t get checked. People still get registered because of clerical errors,” Ennis said. “So, requiring documented proof of citizenship is not a big deal. If Arizona wants to do it, they should be able to do it.”

Gineen Bresso, an election integrity official for the Trump campaign, explained that the Biden-Harris administration willfully has ignored the crisis of illegal aliens and instead has been trying to make it easier for foreigners to vote.

“It is illegal for non-citizens to vote, and Arizona should be allowed to enforce the law,” Bresso said in the Examiner analysis.

It explained Trump’s DOJ fought over elections, too, but the priorities were different then.

For instance, it was involved in some 30 cases to protect military members’ ability to vote and clean up voter rolls.

“Under Biden and Harris, the DOJ has pursued more than four dozen cases for a wide array of reasons, which have included stripping away restrictions on absentee ballots in multiple states,” the analysis said.

The gap remains, with Republicans seeking state laws that weed out foreign voters and Democrats wanting an open path for voting.

The report noted, “House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., drilled down on this point in a call with reporters Tuesday night, saying he has campaigned in more than 170 cities across the country and that the matter is Republican voters’ greatest concern, particularly when it comes to noncitizens voting.”

He said, “I can tell you the first or second question in every single public forum, no matter where I am in the country, is about election security. And people are deeply concerned that illegals are going to participate in this election cycle and throw off the results, and we can’t tell them with any degree of confidence that that’s not going to happen.”

Copyright 2024 WND News Center