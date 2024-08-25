Rep Byron Donalds on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News: “I Believe That Donald Trump is Well Positioned to Win This Race” (VIDEO)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss the Presidential election. Among the topics discussed were the economy and the border.

“Kamala Harris hasn’t discussed anything of substance to this point,” Donalds said.

“Kamala Harris cannot run from Joe Biden. I know she is trying to run as a prosecutor, but her current title is Vice President of the United States, and she was riding shotgun with Joe Biden creating one of the worst economies for working families and middle-class families in the history of our country, while leaving our southern border wide open to more than 10 million illegal immigrants,” Donalds said.

“I believe that Donald Trump is well positioned to win this race,” Donalds continued.

Watch:

As much as Democrats want you to forget… Kamala is the CURRENT VP. TOGETHER, Kamala & Joe created one of the worst economies in American history. TOGETHER, they project weakness on the world stage. TOGETHER, they broke our border, let in 10M+ illegals, & lost 320K+ children. pic.twitter.com/00jKts0M5o — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 25, 2024

Rep Donalds also explained that the Democrats had control for 12 of the last 16 years and that times of prosperity were under President Trump.

“The Democrats have been in charge of the country for 12 of the last 16 years, and the only time period of them 16 years that have actually worked for the American people is when Donald Trump was President of the United States. That’s when our economy was flourishing,” Donalds said.

“And that’s when we had no new conflicts and no new wars. It was under Donald Trump. Whether it’s Obama, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, poor people and working families have fallen behind,” Donalds continued.

Watch: