Radical California Judge Seeks Contempt of Court Charges Against Jeff Younger – Who Is Fighting to Save His Son from Government Sanctioned Castration

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported – A Dallas judge in 2020 issued an order allowing Anne Georgulas power over her son James Younger’s medical decisions (the boy was 8 years old at the time).

As previously reported, the mother of James Younger wanted to start the boy on puberty blockers and eventually cross-sex hormones.

The boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger vowed to keep fighting to protect his son after a jury in 2019 ruled against him in his court case to save his son James from gender “transition.”

The crazed mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, was to continue the chemical castration of their son to transition James Younger into “Luna.”

Dr. Georgulas actually admitted in court that she is not the biological mother of James and his twin brother Jude. She used in-vitro fertilization with a donor egg.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott announced last fall that the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were looking into the horrific case involving James Younger and his abusive mother, who was hoping to castrate her son.

A video of James Younger when he was only 3 years old surfaced revealing that his mother put dresses on him and painted his fingernails when the child was just an infant!

The abuse from the mother all started because James liked a toy from the movie ‘Frozen’ meant for little girls. It is totally normal for little boys to play with girls toys; it does not mean they want to be castrated and ‘transition’ into a girl.

When asked if he was a boy or a girl, James, then only 3 years old answered, “Girl.”

He said his mom told him he’s a girl.

Jeffrey Younger was forced to pay his ex-wife $5,000 a month to pay for his son’s “transition” and counseling in addition to a $10,000 retainer required by the counselor.

Jeffrey Younger provided an update on his twin sons in December 2022.

“The Supreme Court of Texas denied my Mandamus, effectively terminating my parental rights. My children are now subject to being chemically castrated in California. Texas is an empire of child abuse, led by Texas judges.” Jeffrey Younger said.

The distraught father aired his grievances.

The only safe way for a man to have children is through a surrogate. In marriage, children effectively at-law belong to the mother not the father. Most men lose their kids. Surrogacy is the only way for men to be secure in their posterity. — Jeff Younger (@JeffYoungerTX) December 31, 2022

Since that time the boy has been moved to California. And, Jeff Younger continues to fight to protect his child.

Now a California judge is working to punish Jeff some more and is convening a court to hold Jeff Younger in contempt of court.

Jeffrey only wants his young son to remain a boy.

The National File reported:

Having failed to imprison Jeff Younger last week, Judge Mark Juhas is convening his court today in an effort to hold Jeff Younger in contempt of court in Los Angeles. Trending: Streamer with Nearly 30 Million Total Followers Melts Down After Getting Harassed by Kamala Harris’ Campaign and Secret Service for Livestream Collaboration: ‘I Don’t Know Anything About Politics… I Don’t Give a F—K’ Juhas is upset over the release of information associated with Anne Georgulas’s efforts to transition 12 year old boy James Younger into a female. At issue is legal expert Alex Baker’s late-July release of an article entitled “L.A. Judge Mark Juhas About to Authorize Transgender Crimes Against Humanity.” Alex Baker recorded the hearings in Younger’s case, and released information about the facts of the case in spite of Judge Juhas’s gag order intended to keep the details of the case under wraps.

