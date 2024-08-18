QUOTE OF THE DAY… JD Vance: Giving Kamala Harris Control Over Inflation Is Like Giving Jeffrey Epstein Control over Human Trafficking Policy” (VIDEO)

Vice-President contender and US Senator J.D. Vance dropped the quote of the day today during his interview on FOX News Sunday.

Senator J.D. Vance: “The American people just don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris, who has been vice president for three and a half years, is somehow going to tackle the inflation crisis in a way tomorrow that she hasn’t for the past 1,300 days. Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy.

The American people are much smarter than that. They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start. She is more of the same. It is doubling down on the down on the failed policies of the Harris administration to give Kamala Harris a promotion rather than to fire her, which is what I think most Americans are going to do on November.”