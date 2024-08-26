Quentin Tarantino Says Kamala Shouldn’t Do Press Interviews Because ‘She’s Not Stopping to Stumble’

In a brazen display of the left’s arrogance, Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has declared that Kamala Harris should avoid press interviews as the election looms, insisting that for the Democrats, “It’s about f—ing winning,” rather than transparency or accountability.

The 61-year-old leftist director argues that the less Kamala talks, the higher the chances of winning.

During an interview on the Club Random podcast, Tarantino openly dismissed the importance of engaging with the electorate via the press. His comments revealed a disturbing insight into the mindset of those backing Harris: the pursuit of power trumps the need for honesty and openness.

During the discussion, Maher criticized the Democratic Party’s engagement strategies, suggesting they fail to reach beyond their echo chamber. He pointed out Harris’s reluctance to appear on platforms like his.

Bill Maher: The bigger issue is the left and their ability—or their desire—to engage with anyone who’s not already in the bubble, and they get a big fat D-minus on that. Quentin Tarantino: I couldn’t agree more. Bill Maher: I mean, you see Kamala—I mean, I’m glad she’s doing well. I’m glad we have a real fight now for President, but she doesn’t talk to the press, would never go near me. When you won’t go near the people who are going to vote for you—do I have to love everything? No, I don’t. It just shows they’re afraid.

Yet, Tarantino dismissed these concerns.

Quentin Tarantino: Okay, you know what? I don’t see her. Well, there’s no reason for her to go on your show before the election, but I can actually see her. Bill Maher: Yes, there is, because I speak to the exact voter she needs, the person who is in the middle, the person who is not ideologically captured by either side. Now, there are some who are that, and everyone is welcome. I need a bigger audience all the time. I’m greedy that way. But basically, that’s exactly the audience she needs. The MSNBC crowd is already voting for her. People who watch me, who will decide this election, will probably be decided in four states by something like 80,000 votes in each. That’s how close these elections are these days. And that’s where we’re back to. We’re back to—at least back to normal, which sucked, but it is normal that it’s 50/50 going into the election. With Biden, it wouldn’t have been.

The leftist director argued that Kamala should not do any more press interviews because “she’s not stopping to stumble.” Despite this, the 61-year-old director insisted that he would vote for Kamala no matter what.

Quentin Tarantino:

Let me ask you about this, though. Okay, look, there’s nothing you said that isn’t right. There’s definitely nothing you said that isn’t right in a normal election cycle. I mean, it’s irrefutably right in a normal election cycle where you have a year to set your case. I think this is just all about winning the f—ing election, all right? Then the easiest path to winning the election. Look, you can talk about maybe she should have had more guts about this or that and the other, but we’re the f—ing President. Bill Maher:

Right. Quentin Tarantino:

Trump’s not the President, and we’re the f—ing President, and now it’s going to be about this. But this is about f—ing winning. What most people don’t give the Democrats enough credit for—alright?—but we give the Republicans credit for, it’s like, no, sometimes it’s just about f—ing winning, and it doesn’t matter how we look at this moment. It’s about f—ing winning. It’s about f—ing winning. Bill Maher:

Yeah. No, it is. Quentin Tarantino:

It’s a mad f—ing dash, and she is running, and she’s not stopping to stumble. Bill Maher:

You know what? Quentin Tarantino:

There’s nothing wrong with stopping this. I’m going to vote for her f—ing anyway, no matter what she says in a stupid f—ing interview. Trending: WATCH: J.D. Vance Smacks Down Kristen Welker on Meet The Press as She Tries to Run Cover for Kamala Harris with Biased Questions Bill Maher:

Exactly. Quentin Tarantino:

So don’t f— stuff up.

Hollywood’s elite, like Tarantino, may think they are helping their preferred candidates by advocating for silence and evasion. However, they are undermining the very democratic ideals they claim to champion.

In their rush to “f—king win,” they forget that in a democracy, how you run and how you engage with the electorate is just as important as the outcome of the election.

WATCH: