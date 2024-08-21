Pure Evil: Planned Parenthood Reportedly Ends Lives of 25 Innocent Babies with Medicated Abortions Offered at the DNC

The Planned Parenthood abortion business has reportedly ended the lives of 25 innocent babies during the Democratic National Convention (DNC), all under the guise of “reproductive healthcare.”

The organization, notorious for its aggressive abortion agenda, took its so-called “services” to a whole new level by offering free medicated abortions, vasectomies, and emergency contraception to attendees and residents in Chicago.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis led this monstrous operation, proudly announcing on social media that their mobile health clinic would be stationed in Chicago’s West Loop during the DNC, working alongside the Chicago Abortion Fund and other pro-abortion groups.

According to CBS News, “Planned Parenthood said it served between 20 and 30 patients over the two days the mobile clinic was near the DNC.”

“We’re just really excited to provide the opportunity for the thousands of folks who are coming to Illinois to demonstrate for them that it is possible to start closing some healthcare gaps for folks,” Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood Great Rivers told CBS News.

Dr. McNicholas confirmed the shocking numbers in an interview with the New York Post. According to McNicholas, the organization performed 25 medicated abortions over two days, alongside numerous vasectomies.

The Post went inside the van and saw one of the rooms where patients could get the procedures done. It looked like a standard medical office, but tighter due to the limited space. Planned Parenthood planned on doing “about” ten vasectomies on Monday and a total of 25 medicated abortions throughout Monday and Tuesday, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood in the region, told The Post outside the truck on Monday. Vasectomies take about 20 minutes once the procedure starts, she said. “A couple of minutes in the beginning just to sort of go through the whole procedure, explain it, the risks, the benefits, alternatives. Make sure folks know that it is permanent,” McNicholas said. “Then 15-20 minutes to do the procedure and then folks are on their way.” While organizers claimed the stunt was “not political,” they said the message behind the truck was to promote reproductive healthcare accessibility and garner headlines.

“We knew that there were going to be lots of people coming to Chicago from outside of Illinois, and again we just wanted to highlight that Illinois is a great example of how if you center healthcare policy that is based in science and evidence and puts people before politics then we can really start meeting the needs of the folks in the state,” Dr. McNicholas.

TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez wrote on X, “I’m currently outside of the Planned Parenthood “mobile health clinic” that patients are actively walking in and out of. So far I’ve watched 1 male patient and 3 female patients enter the truck. Patients pre-registered to receive abortion pills or vasectomies with Planned Parenthood filling up every appointment slot. I tried to interview a patient as she left but I was quickly stopped by the Planned Parenthood staffers.”