PURE EVIL… Kamala’s Gaslighting Reaches New Heights with Latest Campaign Ad Boasting on Her Tough on Border Policies!

by
Kamala Harris lies to Americans about her record on immigration. She was border czar during the Biden regime’s open border catastrophe.

Their lies know no bounds.

The Kamala campaign is running an ad this morning claiming she is tough on border policies.

Kamala Harris is the border czar responsible for the greatest illegal migrant invasion in US history.

Over ten million illegals have walked across the open US border since Kamala and Joe took over.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have presided over the greatest illegal migrant invasion in US history. This comves after Joe Biden opened the border on his first day in office.

It’s not a secret.

But now Kamala Harris and Democrats are running one of the most dishonest political ads in US history.

They have no respect for the hundreds of grieving American families who have lost loved ones to the fentanyl crisis or to a violent confrontation with an illegal alien.

They really must hate you for running this pile of crap and pretending it is real.

FOX News reporter Bill Melugin called Kamala out on her latest gaslight campaign.

Bill Melugin: “Another ad portraying Kamala Harris as tough on the border. She has given no answers yet on whether she has reversed her past support for decriminalizing illegal immigration & abolishing ICE, & her running mate has quipped he would invest in a ladder factory to help beat the border wall, supports efforts to turn Minnesota into a sanctuary state, and signed laws giving taxpayer funded college tuition and healthcare to illegal immigrants. This is why Harris needs to do an interview or press conference. Voters deserve to know where her ticket stands on border issues and immigration and what they will do if elected.”

These people have zero respect for their fellow Americans.

