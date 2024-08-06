PROFILES IN COURAGE: Two Everyday Citizens Run For Critical Offices In Michigan — Here’s Why Their Campaigns Matter

Are you tired of hearing people tell you that they HOPE the horrible things happening across our nation can be turned around, while at the same time, doing absolutely nothing to help in the fight to save America?

Have you ever noticed that many of the individuals who complain the most about how our country is rapidly declining and how something drastic needs to happen before it’s too late, are the people who are nowhere to be found when it comes to volunteering to help local election integrity groups or even running for local offices like city council, school boards or local library boards?

The Gateway Pundit has identified two everyday citizens who became increasingly frustrated by the decline of our nation and decided to run for local offices in their communities where they felt they could have the most impact.

Instead of complaining about how elected officials are performing in their roles, Automotive Engineer Braden Giacobazzi and Dr. Becky Behrends are stepping up and actually doing something about the state of our nation, starting with their local communities.

Meet Braden Giazcobazzi, an automotive engineer and one of the most hard-working and intelligent election integrity volunteers in the state of Michigan.

In November 2020, Braden was removed from the TCF Center during the Wayne County absentee ballot counting process, which was so dirty that it made national news.

The unscrupulous practices, which included stunning intimidation and threats against GOP and Independent poll challengers by Wayne County election officials, made national news.

The mainstream media, which was inside the TCF Center when workers and outside leftist agitators covered the windows to prevent Republican and Independent poll challengers who were locked out of the counting center, from watching the processing of tens of thousands of overseas ballots, were forced to cover their activities.

Months later, The Gateway Pundit was able to confirm our reporting from inside the TCF Center on the day of the massive ballot dump with video footage that proved tens of thousands of ballots were delivered via a white van and black (rental) escort car to the back hallways of the counting facility at around 3:30 a.m. and again at around 3:45 a.m.

In 2022, Braden Giacobazzi was again removed from the absentee counting center by hired thugs posing as “security’ at the TCF Center for daring to ask questions of the election workers.

Before he was kicked out, Braden warned Gateway Pundit investigative journalist Patty McMurray, who was on the inside of the TCF Center that he noticed the “security” thugs were following him around and whispering amongst themselves as they looked at him, and was concerned they were targeting him.

Sure enough, Braden was kicked out again for asking too many questions. The video of Braden politely discussing the situation with the Detroit Police officer who was tasked with removing him from the facility went viral.

Watch:

Braden has been a leader in the election integrity movement since he decided to become a poll challenger in 2020 when an SOS call went out to all GOP and Independent voters to join others who felt compelled to protect the election from those working to cheat the system.

Braden’s a quick study, and his inquisitive nature has served him well. Ever since the 2020 election, he has been singled out as someone individuals interested in how elections work go to with questions. He has also been an effective recruiter for much-needed volunteers in several important election integrity groups across southeast Michigan.

The Gateway Pundit is fairly certain Michigan’s dirty SOS Jocelyn Benson does not want Braden Giacobazzi working as a city clerk in Orion Twp, MI, as he would be a constant thorn in her side.

Knowing how many lawsuits Jocelyn Benson is currently fighting because of her underhanded behavior as a secretary of state, is it any wonder there is an expensive campaign supporting Braden’s opponent in the small township of Lake Orion?

Is it any wonder why Braden’s opponent in the clerk’s race has an outside anti-Trump Super PAC, Resolute Republic, that’s spending a fortune to send out fancy flyers to voters in the small Orion Twp commuity to help her defeat Braden?

We don’t have any evidence that his opponent, Ms. Dalyrimple, is even aware of the mailers or has any relationship with the anti-Trump super PAC headed up by the disgraced former US Rep Adam Kinzinger. Together with former Rep. Liz Cheney, Kinzinger was one of only two Republicans in Congress willing to join the unconstitutional J6 Committee.

Braden’s race has also garnered national attention as leftist personalities on social media have also been attacking him because their party threw him out of the TCF Center for asking questions.

Democrats have proven time and time again that they are willing to bend or even break the law to achieve their preferred election results. Michigan needs someone like Braden who understands election law, how elections are implemented, and how to detect irregularities or outright fraud in elections. The Gateway Pundit proudly endorses Braden Giacobazzi for Orion Twp. Clerk.

The Gateway Pundit also proudly endorses Dr. Becky Behrends for school board in Walled Lake, MI.

The Walled Lake School Board has been embroiled in multiple battles with parents and community members as they fight to keep inappropriate books used by teachers and staff readily available to young children in school libraries.

Parents and members of the community have also been up in arms over the highly sexualized or age-inappropriate content that’s being taught in the classroom.

Citizens like Dr. Becky Behrends, who regularly attends school board meetings, have been fighting back against an agenda that’s permeating schools not just in Walled Lake but across America.

Last year, a video (below) of Dr. Becky Behrends that shows her challenging the school board over the availability of inappropriate books in the school libraries went viral. Parents, grandparents, and concerned citizens of all ages could all relate to Becky’s remarks and her common sense approach to what is and what isn’t age-appropriate reading materials for young kids and how parents should be talking to their children if they have questions about sexuality and not their teachers.

Watch:

Here is the article the Gateway Pundit published about Dr. Becky Behrends, who has also contributed as a guest writer for the Gateway Pundit on various topics in the past.

Dr. Becky Behrends is a smart, kind, and compassionate woman who would be an excellent addition to any school board. The Gateway Pundit enthusiastically endorses her for the Walled Lake School Board.

The primary election is tomorrow in Michigan.