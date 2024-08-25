Pro-Illegal Immigration Kamala Harris Possibly Caught Using Trump’s Border Wall in TV Ad and Social Media Replies Are Savage (VIDEO)

by
Credit: @MediumBuying

The most radical presidential nominee in American history is getting dragged online for using border walls in one of her TV ads, especially when some of the construction may have taken place during the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, Kamala Harris’ campaign started running a propaganda ad focused on “securing” America’s southern border by hiring more border agents while stopping fentanyl and human trafficking.

The ad also praised Harris for “prosecuting gang members” and pushing the “toughest border bill” in decades.

The adm, of course, makes no mention of the fact Harris allowed about 10 million illegal aliens to invade America in just three years as border czar.

She also does not mention the “tough border bill” would have granted amnesty to illegals. Moreover, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), the co-author of the amnesty bill, admitted the border never closes under the bill.

WATCH:

However, the uproar over the ad is focused on something quite ironic.

An eagle-eyed conservative noticed the open borders. Harris not only featured border walls during the advertisement but may have used segments of Trump’s own border wall.

Mike Howell, the executive director of the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, screenshotted the two wall images in the ad in an X post and made the following remark:

What is that in this ad? Looks like the @realDonaldTrump BORDER WALL to me!

What an embarrassment for the Harris campaign if this turned out to be true.

Conservative X users savagely roasted Harris, who previously plagiarized Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” proposal.”

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 