Pro-Censorship ‘Media’ Journo Oliver Darcy Leaving CNN to Start Subscription Based Newsletter

Oliver Darcy is leaving CNN and starting a subscription based newsletter. Darcy is a ‘media’ journalist who served as a sidekick of sorts to Brian Stelter, who was fired from the network last year.

Like others at CNN, Darcy got his start in media by acting as a voice of the right. Once he was at CNN however, he let his leftist truth fly free.

In recent years. Darcy has become best known for his advocacy of cancel culture, targeting conservative outlets and personalities for censorship and deplatforming. His departure from CNN is the latest sign that the network is crumbling under its own leftist weight.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Oliver Darcy leaves CNN as network restructuring continues The man behind CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter has left the network. Oliver Darcy, who also served as the outlet’s senior media reporter, joined CNN in 2017. He primarily focused on stories related to the media and technology. Upon the news of his departure, Darcy announced plans for his own venture, a subscription-based newsletter called Status. It is described as “the new, definitive nightly briefing that informs readers about what is really happening in the corridors of media power,” according to a statement on its website. Users can access basic information for free. Those who want more in-depth access and analysis will have to pay either $149 for the “all access” subscription or $595 for the “founder’s club” access, with emails sent out Sundays through Thursdays.

Media critic Joe Concha commented on Twitter/X:

Oliver Darcy no longer with CNN. Starting his own venture and is somehow under the delusion that people will pay $150 a year to read his propaganda. Good luck! https://t.co/YEz6glL6xI — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 8, 2024

Darcy is popular among leftists in media. He will probably do just fine on his own. Conservatives will not miss his constant targeting of people on the right.