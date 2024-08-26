President Trump Unleashes On Kamala’s Attempts to Tie Failures of Biden-Harris Adminstration to Him: ‘Trying to Make it Sound Like I am the Incumbent President’

On Sunday, President Trump reminded everyone why he was missed on X.

He unleashed a barrage of tweets slamming Kamala Harris for attempting to link the failures of the Biden-Harris administration to him.

He remarked that Harris and Democrat operatives are trying to convince voters that he is the incumbent, not Joe Biden and, by extension, Harris.

He also stated plainly, and in classic Trump style, just how dangerous she is to America.

“Kamala and her ‘handlers’ are trying to make it sound like I am the Incumbent President, so that they can blame me for the failure of the past four years.”

“No, it was their failure! It is one of the worst Presidencies in History, and she is definitely the Worst Vice President.”

He continued, “If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President.”

“Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California’s ridiculous tax policies the law of the land, meaning EVERY American will be taxed up to 80% of their income!”

“If you want more CASH and less TAX, VOTE TRUMP!!!”

“Comrade Kamala will obliterate Social Security and Medicare by giving it away to the Millions of Illegal Immigrants who are infiltrating our Country!”

Trump also reminded the American people how dangerous Kamala is.

“There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!”