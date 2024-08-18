President Trump Slams Kamala Harris’s Radical Agenda: “She Wants to Increase the Number of Justices of the United States Supreme Court to 27” (VIDEO)

President Trump was in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Saturday holding a rally with thousands of patriotic Americans.

He addressed a number of issues including Kamala Harris’ extreme ideas which included packing the Supreme Court with a high number of justices.

“She wants to increase the number of justices on the United States Supreme Court to 27,” Trump said.

“We’ll have to rebuild the entire Supreme Court because they won’t have enough room for the judges,” Trump continued.

“How courageous were our justices of the United States Supreme Court? What they did, they are saving our country, they are actually saving our country,” Trump continued.

President Trump also addressed political thugs like Chuck Schumer who have threatened judges with impeachment and intimidation.

“These radical left thugs constantly scream at our Judges and say we are going to impeach them, we are going to take them out of office,” Trump said.

“When you heard Schumer get up on the stairs of the courthouse, the Supreme Court and talk about ‘Kavanaugh we’re gonna get you,'” Trump said.

“If a mobster said that, they’d be put in jail immediately. He frankly should have been put in jail or certainly spoken to, very strongly. He got lucky,” Trump continued.

“I just want to pay my respect to the judges that have suffered abuse at the hands of the radical left lunatics,” Trump said.

President Trump also blasted Kamala over border policies that are contributing to the destruction of the country. He also called her out for giving illegals benefits and priority over American citizens.

“Kamala Harris wants to eliminate private health insurance and give free taxpayer funded healthcare to every single illegal alien in the country,” Trump said.

“Your kids are not getting educated. They’re considered like secondary citizens, and this is Kamala and Joe to a lesser extent. Look Joe, Joe’s lost, forget him,” Trump said.

