POLL: Most Voters Think Kamala Harris Will be the Same or WORSE Than Joe Biden on Economic Issues

Most voters care deeply about the economy. It has been the first or second issue for the country at various points during this election.

Unfortunately for Kamala Harris, people do not think she will be any better than Joe Biden, in fact many of them believe she will be even worse than Biden, according to new polling from Rasmussen Reports.

Trump on the other hand, is very strong on this issue.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Most see ‘Kamalanomics’ as worse than ‘Bidenomics’ Monday’s cratering of global stocks amid new recession fears has Wall Street and the public scrambling to determine if Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic plan will be better than “Bidenomics.” She hasn’t presented an economic plan other than her past bragging on Bidenomics, a phrase the administration abandoned as inflation took off. And in her focus on friendly audiences, such as black sorority conventions, she hasn’t revealed her financial agenda… In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets, most likely voters believe her economic agenda will be worse or the same as Biden’s. Rasmussen found that 38% believe it will be “worse,” 33% “about the same,” and just 22% “better.” In the survey, 53% said the Biden-Harris economic plan has been unsuccessful… And when asked if former President Donald Trump’s plans for the economy would be better or worse than those of the Biden-Harris administration, 51% said better and 38% worse.

Here’s a perfect example of why people don’t trust Kamala Harris on this issue.

Bidenomics is working, but Kamalnomics will be EVEN better. How do I know? Take a look at this video of Kamala Harris detailing how the regime is combating inflation. pic.twitter.com/w9Bf2382a7 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 5, 2024

She cannot even speak about the economy in general terms without making it sound like she is delivering a book report on a book that she hasn’t read. It’s always just a meaningless word salad.