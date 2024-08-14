Peter Doocy Reports That Kamala Harris Quietly Ditched Her Press Pool to Attend Event at Howard University

Kamala Harris sure seems desperate to avoid questions from the media.

Peter Doocy of FOX News reported tonight that Harris ditched her traveling press pool to attend an event at Howard University.

It’s amazing that most of the media just puts up with her behavior because they don’t want to say or do anything that might threaten her candidacy.

NEW: Peter Doocy reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris ditched her press pool to avoid speaking to the media. “Vice President Harris is supposed to travel everywhere she goes with a press pool. We just learned that she left her press pool behind to attend an event at Howard University.” She really does not want to speak to the American people without a teleprompter.

pic.twitter.com/mv6zTh2oKh — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 14, 2024

Does she think no one has noticed that she is afraid of answering questions?

23 Days: Kamala Harris has not held a press conference since emerging as presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 23 days as of Tuesday without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Harris became the de facto nominee after President Biden endorsed her on July 21 when he dropped out of the race, and she has since officially clinched the nomination. She has been busy on the campaign trail, spoken at various events, and given informal remarks to reporters at various points, but hasn’t done a formal press conference or wide-ranging interview in the three-plus weeks that have followed. Harris, amid mounting criticism on that front, briefly talked to reporters traveling with her in Michigan on Thursday. Speaking for just over a minute, she said she looked forward to debating former President Trump on Sept. 10 on ABC and defended the military record of her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

She thinks she can just keep coasting like this but at some point, she is going to have to answer questions.