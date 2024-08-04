Pelosi Dodges Questions on Leading Coup to Oust Joe Biden from Race – Then Says Old Joe Should be on Mount Rushmore

Nancy Pelosi went on 60 Minutes to lie to the nation about her role in the coup to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 race. Then in the same interview she insisted that she has seen no signs of Old Joe’s mental decline.

Then finally Pelosi argued that Joe Biden should be on Mount Rushmore!… Maybe she likes his Marxist tendencies to jail the political opposition?

The woman’s lies could be scripted by Satan himself.

Lesley Stahl questioned Pelosi in a typical fluff piece. It’s not clear when Pelosi received the questions.

Via 60 Minutes and Western Lensman.

STAHL: Please tell us what you told President Biden to persuade him to step aside. PELOSI: Well, I’ve never I’ve never shared any conversations with the president of the United States publicly. No. STAHL: It said that he’s furious at you. Is he? PELOSI: Well, he knows that I love him very much. STAHL: I understand that you don’t want to own this. But it is so well reported, you know, that you were the leader of a pressure campaign. PELOSI: No, I wasn’t leader of any pressure…well, let me say things that I didn’t do. I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, I never called anybody. What I’m saying is, I had confidence that the president would make the proper choice for our country, whatever that would be. And I said that whatever that is, we’ll go with. STAHL: Had you seen a decline in Joe Biden, and did you think he needed to step aside? PELOSI: No. My whole point was whatever he decides. But we have to have a more aggressive campaign. STAHL: She mentioned his many accomplishments, including his forceful leadership of the NATO summit with other Western heads of state.. PELOSI: So he was in a good place to make whatever decision, top of his game. Such a consequential president of the United States, a mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States. I want to know what comes next. STAHL: You think that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore. Lincoln and Joe Biden. PELOSI: But you got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down, but you can add Biden.

Via Western Lensman:

.