“The Party of Joy” Marches in Chicago with Giant “Killer Kamala” Banner – Chant “How Many Kids Did You Kill Today?” (VIDEO)

“Killer Kamala what do you say? – How many kids did you kill today.”

The ‘Party of Joy’ took to the streets of Chicago on Sunday night prior to the official launch of the DNC Convention this week in the Windy City.

Protesters carried banners reading, “Killer Kamala!” in Navy Pier.



George Behizy posted this photo from Sunday night’s protest at Navy Pier.

BREAKING: The radical DNC protestors are now surrounding Navy Pier in Chicago with a large banner that says, "KILLER KAMALA, GAZA'S SPEAKING!" I don't support cannibalism, but it's good to see radical leftists eating each other up tonight. Democrats created this monster, and now… pic.twitter.com/zo78jCqoMx — George (@BehizyTweets) August 19, 2024

And the radical mob was chanting, “Killer Kamala what do you say – How many kids did you kill today?”

Independent journalist Bo from DittleTV posted video of the angry leftists marching Sunday in Chicao.

DNC Protestors chant:

“DNC go to hell” and

“Killer Kamala how many kids did you kill today” pic.twitter.com/87HuWwRxLR — Bo (@dittletv) August 19, 2024

It could be an exciting week in Chicago. The business owners must be thrilled!