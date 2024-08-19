“The Party of Joy” Marches in Chicago with Giant “Killer Kamala” Banner – Chant “How Many Kids Did You Kill Today?” (VIDEO)

by

“Killer Kamala what do you say? – How many kids did you kill today.”

The ‘Party of Joy’ took to the streets of Chicago on Sunday night prior to the official launch of the DNC Convention this week in the Windy City.

Protesters carried banners reading, “Killer Kamala!” in Navy Pier.

 

Democrat protesters are big fans of “Killer Kamala.”

George Behizy posted this photo from Sunday night’s protest at Navy Pier.

And the radical mob was chanting, “Killer Kamala what do you say – How many kids did you kill today?”
Independent journalist Bo from DittleTV posted video of the angry leftists marching Sunday in Chicao.

It could be an exciting week in Chicago. The business owners must be thrilled!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 