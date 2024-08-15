Paramount Global, Which Also Owns CBS News, Shuts Down Paramount Television Studios Due to Budget Cuts

In yet another example of what happens when Hollywood elites prioritize woke agendas over quality content, Paramount Global has decided to close down Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) for good.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Nicole Clemens, President of PTVS, and George Cheeks, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President & CEO of CBS.

All current series and projects in development at Paramount TV Studios will be shifted under the CBS Studios umbrella.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Paramount announced last week that it would lay off 15 percent of its U.S. employees — on top of about 800 layoffs six months ago — as part of an effort to save $500 million in costs ahead of a planned merger with Skydance. Cheeks and fellow CEOs Brian Robbins and Chris McCarthy told staff earlier Tuesday that layoffs would begin that day and take place in three phases over the remainder of the year.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Paramount Global had announced the layoffs of 800 employees, including notable figures such as Catherine Herridge, the Emmy-winning and Emmy-nominated senior investigative correspondent known for her coverage of national security and intelligence matters.

Clemens, in her farewell note to the PTVS team, acknowledged the challenging times and transformations that have swept across the industry. Yet, one can’t help but wonder if this sudden closure serves as a wake-up call for studios pushing an increasingly ‘woke’ agenda.

Read her full memo below via Deadline:

As you’re all aware, Paramount Global has made the difficult decision to close Paramount Television Studios as part of the company’s broader restructuring plans. This has been a challenging and transformative time for the entire industry, and sadly, our studio is not immune. Over the past 11 years, PTVS has weathered seemingly insurmountable obstacles through a combination of strength, determination, and unwavering commitment. We met these challenges with incredible resilience, creativity, and passion for what we do, and I could not be prouder of our team. We’ve also had the privilege to collaborate with some of the most brilliant creative talent in the industry to help tell incredible stories seen around the world, entertaining and shaping culture. Although Paramount Television Studios is ending, our ethos will live on in shows that will continue to be enjoyed by global audiences for years to come. We’ve cemented our legacy by shepherding some of the most influential, award-winning, and critically acclaimed shows in the streaming era with series like “13 Reasons Why,” “The Offer,” “Defending Jacob,” “The Alienist,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Station Eleven,” “Time Bandits,” and many more. We have broken streaming platform records with “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Reacher,” and “The Spiderwick Chronicles.” Our upcoming shows, “Cross,” “Before,” and “Murderbot,” are sure to join the ranks of those hits. This has been the most formative chapter in my career, and that is mainly due to the remarkable colleagues I have had the honor to lead and learn from on a daily basis. Thank you for supporting me, inspiring me, and laughing with me for the last six years — I wouldn’t have wanted to be in the trenches with anyone else. I want to thank George Cheeks for his leadership and support through it all. There will undoubtedly be some tears as we move on, but this business is a marathon, and I am certain that we will cross paths, if not work together, again. “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” – Fred Rogers

George Cheeks also expressed his sentiments about the closure. He clarified that it wasn’t due to PTVS’s performance but allegedly due to significant changes in the TV and streaming marketplace.

Read his memo below: