Paramount Global, Which Also Owns CBS News, Shuts Down Paramount Television Studios Due to Budget Cuts

Paramount Global has decided to close down Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) for good.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Nicole Clemens, President of PTVS, and George Cheeks, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President & CEO of CBS.
All current series and projects in development at Paramount TV Studios will be shifted under the CBS Studios umbrella.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Paramount announced last week that it would lay off 15 percent of its U.S. employees — on top of about 800 layoffs six months ago — as part of an effort to save $500 million in costs ahead of a planned merger with Skydance. Cheeks and fellow CEOs Brian Robbins and Chris McCarthy told staff earlier Tuesday that layoffs would begin that day and take place in three phases over the remainder of the year.”
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Paramount Global had announced the layoffs of 800 employees, including notable figures such as Catherine Herridge, the Emmy-winning and Emmy-nominated senior investigative correspondent known for her coverage of national security and intelligence matters.
Clemens, in her farewell note to the PTVS team, acknowledged the challenging times and transformations that have swept across the industry.
Read her full memo below via Deadline:
As you’re all aware, Paramount Global has made the difficult decision to close Paramount Television Studios as part of the company’s broader restructuring plans. This has been a challenging and transformative time for the entire industry, and sadly, our studio is not immune.
Over the past 11 years, PTVS has weathered seemingly insurmountable obstacles through a combination of strength, determination, and unwavering commitment. We met these challenges with incredible resilience, creativity, and passion for what we do, and I could not be prouder of our team. We’ve also had the privilege to collaborate with some of the most brilliant creative talent in the industry to help tell incredible stories seen around the world, entertaining and shaping culture.
Although Paramount Television Studios is ending, our ethos will live on in shows that will continue to be enjoyed by global audiences for years to come. We’ve cemented our legacy by shepherding some of the most influential, award-winning, and critically acclaimed shows in the streaming era with series like “13 Reasons Why,” “The Offer,” “Defending Jacob,” “The Alienist,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Station Eleven,” “Time Bandits,” and many more. We have broken streaming platform records with “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Reacher,” and “The Spiderwick Chronicles.” Our upcoming shows, “Cross,” “Before,” and “Murderbot,” are sure to join the ranks of those hits.
This has been the most formative chapter in my career, and that is mainly due to the remarkable colleagues I have had the honor to lead and learn from on a daily basis. Thank you for supporting me, inspiring me, and laughing with me for the last six years — I wouldn’t have wanted to be in the trenches with anyone else.
I want to thank George Cheeks for his leadership and support through it all. There will undoubtedly be some tears as we move on, but this business is a marathon, and I am certain that we will cross paths, if not work together, again.
“Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” – Fred Rogers
George Cheeks also expressed his sentiments about the closure. He clarified that it wasn’t due to PTVS’s performance but allegedly due to significant changes in the TV and streaming marketplace.
Read his memo below:
“As you saw from the email Brian, Chris and I sent earlier, this is a very difficult day at Paramount Global. I’m reaching out to share that today’s news unfortunately impacts CBS, including one of our studios.
A short time ago, we informed the team at Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) that the studio will cease operations at the end of the week. To be clear, this is not a decision based on how PTVS performed. This move is the result of significant changes in the TV and streaming marketplace and the need to streamline our company.
I want to thank PTVS President Nicole Clemens and the talented team she built for the many signature hits they produced. Under Nicole’s leadership, this studio consistently punched above its weight in attracting top storytellers and stars to create best-in-class series. I want to thank every PTVS employee for shepherding a slate of shows that helped usher Paramount into the streaming era.
Going forward, all current PTVS series and development projects will transition to CBS Studios.
In addition to PTVS, there are members of CBS teams who will be leaving the company. These are valued colleagues we admire and respect, whose talents contributed to the leadership position we enjoy today. I want to express my deepest gratitude for their contributions, hard work and dedication.
As we move forward, please keep these co-workers in your thoughts as our HR teams and their teammates help support them through this process.
There is a lot of news to unpack today. I know it’s unsettling. I continue to be impressed and grateful for our teams’ ability to stay focused and stick together during this transitional time.”