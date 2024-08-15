Palm Beach Mayor Threatens to Shut Down Mar-a-Lago Estate

Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore is taking a hardline stance against former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, exploring the possibility of shutting down the iconic property as local residents reportedly voice growing concerns over their safety.

According to Palm Beach Daily News, residents of the affluent town have been increasingly vocal, stating that they “don’t feel safe” due to the heightened security measures around Mar-a-Lago.

South Ocean Boulevard, the road alongside former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, has been closed by the Secret Service since July 13, following an assassination attempt on the former president.

Security has also been ramped up around other Trump properties, including Trump Tower in Manhattan and his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

During a recent town council meeting, Council Member Julie Araskog revealed that she had received calls from residents who were finding it difficult to reach their caregivers due to new checkpoints.

There were also concerns about how these checkpoints might delay emergency response times. Furthermore, some residents have voiced fears about their safety given recent threats against Trump.

“Our residents don’t feel safe right now,” Araskog said.

Council Member Ted Cooney also expressed his concerns about the traffic situation in the town due to the road closure. He was quoted saying, “I’m terrified as to what life looks like in town with this road closure.”

Despite the road closure and increased security, Mar-a-Lago has continued to operate, hosting events and inviting hundreds of guests to the property. This has prompted Mayor Moore to direct the Town Council to investigate whether the beach club could be closed until the road is reopened.

“In my mind, if the road is closed, the Mar-a-Lago Club is closed,” Mayor Danielle Moore said.

“There’s no way in God’s green earth that they can bring 350 people into that club. It’s completely illogical that you’ve got a road closed and then you’re going to let 350 strangers into your club.”

“No one wants anything to happen to Trump,” Moore said, echoing the concerns of her fellow council members and town staff. “However, you can’t have it both ways, boys and girls. Either the club’s open or not.”

Newsmax reported:

Palm Beach’s decision to research legal options came during a discussion in which Town Manager Kirk Blouin said it is possible Palm Beach will not receive a reply from the Secret Service to a July 22 letter in which Town Attorney Joanne O’Connor asked the agency to “provide the legal authority authorizing it to implement the road closure for the specified duration and even when protectee(s) are not in residence in the Town,” the Palm Beach Daily News reported. The town seeks action based on two previous agreements with Mar-a-Lago. The resort was allowed to open in 1993 as a private social club and a special exception use in a Palm Beach residential zoning district after the then-developer agreed to a declaration-of-use agreement. In 2021, some neighbors cited that agreement as part of an effort to prevent Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his primary legal residence. However, the then-town attorney said the agreement did not specifically bar Trump from living at the club.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, officially declared himself a resident of Florida in October of 2019 because of the way that he was being treated by the Communist leaders of New York.

Donald Trump moved into his South Florida club on January 20 after leaving the White House.

The town of Palm Beach reviewed whether Trump is allowed to permanently reside at his beach club.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization previously told the Miami Herald that “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence.”

After conducting a legal review and harassing Donald Trump, the Palm Beach city attorney concluded that Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago.