Palm Beach Candidate for Supervisor of Elections Has an Excellent Solution to Prevent Non-Citizens from Voting in 2024 Election

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Jeff Buongiorno has the template for all candidates in the upcoming 2024 election to address non-citizens voting in the election.

A candidate for Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections has a solution for preventing non-citizens from voting in the 2024 election.

Jeff Buongiorno is fighting for election integrity in President Trump’s own district – Palm Beach County. He will do this by running for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

But there is more to this story. The following comes from Buongiorno’s website:

The Florida Democrats’ lobbying efforts to permit non-citizens to assist in voter registration were met with fierce opposition and resulted in legislation designed to uphold election integrity. The passage of Florida’s “Election Integrity” bill in 2023 included crucial provisions to prevent non-citizens from participating in voter registration processes:

Florida Statutes 97.0575(1)(f): Third-party voter registration organizations must affirm that each person collecting or handling voter registration applications on their behalf is a U.S. citizen, with violations subject to a $50,000 fine. However, this statute is currently under legal challenge, with federal Judge Walker issuing a preliminary injunction, potentially undermining these protective measures..