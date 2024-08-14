OUCH! White House Says Kamala Harris is Responsible For Dumpster Fire Economy and Inflation as She Tries to Distance Herself From ‘Bidenomics’ (VIDEO)

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy got White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to admit Kamala Harris is responsible for the dumpster fire economy.

Kamala Harris is desperately trying to distance herself from Bidenomics, according to a new report by Axios.

“Harris won’t say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden on issues on which he’s unpopular. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to define herself — in some cases, redefine herself — as a different kind of Democrat.” Axios reported.

Food prices spiked again in July. Americans are struggling to buy groceries thanks to Kamala Harris.

Food has never been so expensive – about one quarter of renters had to skip meals in the last year to stay current on their bills; this is a cost-of-living crisis: pic.twitter.com/rO38QeTSIs — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 14, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre said Kamala Harris is responsible for Bidenomics.

“When did you guys learn that Vice President Harris wants to distance herself from Bidenomics?” Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

KJP: “Why do you think that?”

Doocy: “Axios is now reporting that she is ‘hoping to distance herself from President Biden’s unpopularity on the economy.’ Can you blame her?”

Karine Jean-Pierre threw Kamala Harris under the bus and said she is indeed responsible for the inflation crisis.

KJP: “Do you know this is the Biden-Harris administration. Are you aware that this is the Biden-Harris administration and she is indeed the Vice President?”

Doocy: “But if the President’s policies on the economy were working or if they were popular —”

KJP: “I mean —”

Doocy: “— wouldn’t he still be the candidate?”

WATCH:

DOOCY TIME: “When did you guys learn that Vice President Harris wants to distance herself from Bidenomics?” KJP: “Why do you think that?” Doocy: “Axios is now reporting that she is 'hoping to distance herself from President Biden's unpopularity on the economy.' Can you blame… pic.twitter.com/j3R954IRkT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2024

Peter Doocy trapped KJP.

“But would you admit at least that, if Bidenomics was more popular, President Biden would still be the candidate?” Doocy asked.

“I’m not going to get into polling. What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the President and the Vice President have worked on,” KJP said.

WATCH:

Doocy: “But would you admit at least that, if Bidenomics was more popular, President Biden would still be the candidate?” KJP: “I'm not going to get into polling. What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the President and the Vice President has [sic]… pic.twitter.com/kq3wZENVLK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2024

On Tuesday Joe Biden threw Kamala Harris under the bus and said she is also responsible for the current dumpster fire economy.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "The issues that we've worked on together have made great progress economically." The middle class are losing their homes. Parents can't feed their kids. The American Dream is dead because Harris and Biden killed it. pic.twitter.com/KezxuWqoqc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2024

Never forget that Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which only made inflation worse for American citizens.

The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ also funded 86,000 new IRS agents and allowed them to crack down on tipped workers.

