OUCH! White House Says Kamala Harris is Responsible For Dumpster Fire Economy and Inflation as She Tries to Distance Herself From ‘Bidenomics’ (VIDEO)

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy got White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to admit Kamala Harris is responsible for the dumpster fire economy.

Kamala Harris is desperately trying to distance herself from Bidenomics, according to a new report by Axios.

“Harris won’t say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden on issues on which he’s unpopular. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to define herself — in some cases, redefine herself — as a different kind of Democrat.” Axios reported.

Food prices spiked again in July. Americans are struggling to buy groceries thanks to Kamala Harris.

Karine Jean-Pierre said Kamala Harris is responsible for Bidenomics.

“When did you guys learn that Vice President Harris wants to distance herself from Bidenomics?” Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

KJP: “Why do you think that?”

Doocy: “Axios is now reporting that she is ‘hoping to distance herself from President Biden’s unpopularity on the economy.’ Can you blame her?”

Karine Jean-Pierre threw Kamala Harris under the bus and said she is indeed responsible for the inflation crisis.

KJP: “Do you know this is the Biden-Harris administration. Are you aware that this is the Biden-Harris administration and she is indeed the Vice President?”

Doocy: “But if the President’s policies on the economy were working or if they were popular —”

KJP: “I mean —”

Doocy: “— wouldn’t he still be the candidate?”

WATCH:

Peter Doocy trapped KJP.

“But would you admit at least that, if Bidenomics was more popular, President Biden would still be the candidate?” Doocy asked.

“I’m not going to get into polling. What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the President and the Vice President have worked on,” KJP said.

WATCH:

On Tuesday Joe Biden threw Kamala Harris under the bus and said she is also responsible for the current dumpster fire economy.

WATCH:

Never forget that Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which only made inflation worse for American citizens.

The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ also funded 86,000 new IRS agents and allowed them to crack down on tipped workers.

Video courtesy of NewsBusters

