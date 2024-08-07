OUCH! CNN Forced to Correct Top Harris Surrogate After Claims She Isn’t Aware of Any Military Service JD Vance Has Served (VIDEO)

Top Harris surrogate Democrat Senator Tina Smith (MN) ran to CNN to trash JD Vance after he accused Tim Walz of ‘stolen valor’ over his military service.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Tim Walz previously said.

Walz never deployed.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war” – Tim Walz What’s more disturbing about what Tim Walz says here? 1. Gov. Walz never went to war yet clearly said he did

2. Gov Walz is a far left gun grabber#TamponTimmy #TimWalz… pic.twitter.com/P7gK6l5qbt — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 6, 2024

JD Vance blasted Tim Walz for dropping out of the Army after his unit was deployed to Iraq.

“Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him. I think that’s shameful,” Vance said.

You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz? When the US Marine Corps asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it. When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him. I think that’s shameful. pic.twitter.com/Dq9xjn4R51 — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2024

Democrat Senator Tina Smith told CNN’s Jim Acosta that she isn’t aware of any military service that JD Vance served.

“I’m not sure of any military service that JD Vance has served,” Tina Smith said.

JD Vance served in the US Marines and deployed to Iraq.

Jim Acosta was forced to correct Tina Smith.

