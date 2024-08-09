EVERYTHING IS STAGED! Kamala Harris Caught in Canned and Rehearsed Speech – Nothing is Genuine (VIDEO)

Despite the media’s best efforts to portray Kamala Harris as the second coming of Barack Obama, she is a mediocre politician without an original thought in her body.
In fact, Harris is so robotic that she resorts to plagiarizing herself in campaign speeches while somehow escaping media scrutiny.
Jesse Watters shared footage of two Harris speeches on Wednesday: one in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and the other in Detroit, Michigan. He showcased them side-by-side to show Harris repeating herself word-for-word and even showing similar facial expressions throughout.
The end result is hilarious and pathetic at the same time.
WATCH:
WATTERS: The media is treating Kamala like she’s vulnerable and needs protection because she does. She’s on a tight leash; they made her read the same speech twice in a row.
Watch this (cuts to Harris’ speeches):
HARRIS (in Wisconsin): It’s so good to be back in Wisconsin.
HARRIS (in Michigan): It’s so good to be back in Michigan.
HARRIS (in Wisconsin): And listen, I am clear: the path to the White House runs right through this state.
HARRIS (in Michigan): And listen, I am clear: the path to the White House runs right through this state.
HARRIS (in Wisconsin): I took on perpetrators of all kinds.
HARRIS (in Michigan): I took on perpetrators of all kinds.
HARRIS (in Wisconsin): And had a summer job at McDonalds.
HARRIS (in Michigan): I had a summer job at McDonalds.
HARRIS (in Wisconsin): So hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump’s type.
HARRIS (in Michigan): So hear me Detroit when I say: I know Donald Trump’s type.
HARRIS (in Wisconsin): And are we ready to fight to fight for it?! And when we fight, we win!
HARRIS (in Michigan): And are we ready to fight to fight for it?! And when we fight, we win!
(tape ends)
WATTERS: Kamala is plagiarizing herself and Trump (it’s not clear she’s doing so). I thought “fight, fight, fight” was his line.