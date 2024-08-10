Online Site Tells You How Much Kamala Harris Presidency Will Cost You

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Kamala is known for being in favor of much more spending, as long as it’s the government doing the spending. ‘In the 2020 Democratic primary race, Harris called for a complete repeal of the Trump-era tax reform law passed in 2017’

For a married California couple with $200,000 in income, seeing Kamala Harris installed as president would cost nearly $9,000.

That’s $9,000 in money would disappear into the vast hole that is the federal government.

It’s because she wants to trash President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, which he wants to continue.

The calculation comes from the Kamala Tax Calculator, an online resource that estimates the impact of Harris’ tax hike plan.

A Florida single with $100,000 in income would lose nearly $4,200.

A Missouri single with $75,000 in income would lose $3,400.

A New York head of household with $400,000 in income would say goodbye to more than $2,800.

At this link, check your own prospects.

The website address first was reported by the Daily Mail, which said it comes from a large PAC supporting President Trump’s campaign.

Variables include income, state, marital status, age and number of children or dependents.

And it accuses Harris of an “assault on the Trump tax cuts.”

Harris, meanwhile, is known for being in favor of much more spending as long as it’s the government doing the spending. She cast the necessary tiebreaking vote to approve Joe Biden’s mis-named “Inflation Reduction Act,” which spent trillions of dollars but essentially ignored inflation.

The report noted, “In the 2020 Democratic primary race, Harris called for a complete repeal of the Trump-era tax reform law passed in 2017.”

She said, “On Day One, we’re going to repeal that tax bill that benefited the top 1 percent and corporations.”

The economy and inflation remains the top concern for voters heading into November’s election.

