One of Australia’s Loudest Pro-Vaccine Voices and Host of ‘Anti-Vaxxers Exposed’ Documentary, Dies After Battle with Cancer

Jane Hansen, a staunch advocate for COVID-19 vaccination and the host of the “Anti-Vaxxers Exposed” documentary has passed away from glioblastoma, a fierce and relentless brain tumor.

Hansen, who was in her 50s, succumbed to the disease on the Gold Coast on Tuesday, surrounded by her family, Sky News reported. Her death comes just three years after she publicly championed the Pfizer vaccine. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma 18 months ago.

“To all that knew and loved my sister. Jane passed away peacefully at approximately 11.40 pm 6 August,” a family statement said per 9 News.

“Jane put up an amazing fight right till the end and never once complained, and never lost her sense of humour this whole time.”

She was most proud of her pro-vaccination campaigns, particularly her one-hour program, “Big Shots: Anti-Vaxxers Exposed,” which aimed to reveal the truth behind the anti-vaccination movement.

Sky News reported:

Hosted by The Sunday Telegraph’s award-winning investigative health reporter Jane Hansen, the documentary takes viewers to Australia’s anti-vax heartland, Mullumbimby in Northern NSW, to speak with the country’s most prominent anti-vaxxers. In an explosive interview, Jane comes face-to-face with controversial anti-vax campaigner Meryl Dorey, founder of the Australian Vaccination-risks Network (AVN), challenging her on the AVN’s controversial tactics such as targeting vulnerable parents and blaming health and developmental problems in some children on vaccinations. Jane also speaks with medical practitioners, scientists and vaccine experts to give viewers a better understanding of what happens when vaccine rates fall.

Although it is unclear if her vaccination contributed to her cancer, Hansen’s death has reignited discussions about the side effects of vaccines.

Highly esteemed and award-winning consultant cardiologist in London, Dr Aseem Malhotra, expressed condolences on social media, stating, “Awful news. We also separately know from the work of eminent oncologist Prof Dalgleish & others that the COVID vaccine is a likely carcinogen. Remember Pfizer have invested $43 billion in treating turbo cancers for a reason. We must remove these psychopathic entities. RIP Jane.”

A comprehensive review by an international consortium of scientists has raised serious concerns about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines’ safety profile.

The review, “N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?” published on Science Direct, delves into the potential implications of a vaccine ingredient—N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ)—that may play a role in immune suppression and cancer proliferation.

m1Ψ was incorporated into Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to enhance its efficacy.

the review highlights that the inclusion of m1Ψ in mRNA vaccines appears to inhibit key immunological pathways, impairing the body’s early interferon signaling.

Interferon is a natural substance that helps the body’s immune system fight infection and other diseases, such as cancer.

This immunosuppression, intended to ensure efficient synthesis of the spike protein and minimize immune activation, may inadvertently foster an environment conducive to cancer development and metastasis.

In 2022, during the round table discussion with Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Ohio attorney Thomas Renz presented DOD medical billing data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) that exposes the disturbing truth about what is happening to the health of our service members since the rollout of the jab a year ago.

According to Renz, there has been an astronomical increase in several serious illnesses and disorder diagnoses in the US military since the rushed rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine – most concerning of which – cancer, which has seen a 3x increase.

