OMG: DNC Compliance Manager Admits Jill Biden Misuses Donor Funds and Will “Just Take It Out of the General DNC Account” to Fund Her Personal Trip to France (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group dropped part two of its undercover DNC sting on Thursday.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Compliance Manager Joyce DeCerce admitted on hidden camera that First Lady Jill Biden will “just take it out of the general DNC account” to fund her personal trip back from France.

When an O’Keefe Media undercover journalist pointed out that the trip isn’t directly related to the campaign, DeCerce dismissively responded, “Who’s gonna file a complaint?” suggesting that Jill Biden may not face any consequences for her misuse of donor funds.

DeCerce further explained, “She has to be at her son’s trial. It’s a political issue,” explaining that the trip’s potential political implications might overshadow any concerns about its funding.

DNC Compliance Manager Admits Jill Biden Will “Just Take It Out of the General DNC Account” to Pay for Personal Trip” Democratic National Committee (DNC) Compliance Manager Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDeCerce) admits on hidden camera that First Lady Jill Biden (@DrBiden) will “just… pic.twitter.com/hpaG3lXZP6 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 1, 2024

Recall that Jill Biden took racked up frequent flyer miles in June and took multiple transatlantic flights to attend Hunter Biden’s trial in DC and attend D-Day celebrations in France.

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS parted at the airport in Paris after spending the day together in Normandy for the D-Day anniversary. Dr. Biden boarded her plane and appears to be heading back to Wilmington, where Hunter Biden is on trial this week. She has been attending the trial. She is… — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 6, 2024

A pool reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Jill Biden’s travel plans during a press gaggle on Air Force One while Joe was headed to France for D-Day celebrations.

“Do you know what — the President dropped the First Lady off at her own plane on the way to Air Force One. Is she — she going back to Wilmington to attend the trial for day three?” a reporter asked KJP.

KJP obfuscated: “I would have to refer to the First Lady’s Office on her — on her travel. I just don’t — or — or her — yeah, her travel. I just don’t have anything for you at this time. So —”

Fox News also wondered who was paying for Jill Biden’s jet-set lifestyle.

