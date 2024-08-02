Obama’s Former Campaign Manager David Plouffe Joins Harris Campaign As Senior Adviser, Two Other Former Obama Advisers Join As Well

Former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager has joined the Kamala Harris campaign.

Politico has reported that David Plouffe, who served as Obama’s 2008 campaign manager, will now join the Kamala Harris campaign as a Senior Adviser.

Plouffe served as Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 and as his senior White House adviser in 2012.

The new hire of Plouffe comes weeks after Harries allies have urged the Harris campaign to hire “a fresh set of eyes.”

Per Politico:

David Plouffe is joining the Kamala Harris campaign as a senior adviser, according to a person familiar with the move. Plouffe was Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager and in 2012 served a similar role in Obama’s reelection from his perch as a White House senior adviser. His selection follows weeks of speculation — and lobbying from some Harris allies — to inject a fresh set of eyes into the campaign apparatus she inherited from President Joe Biden after he dropped his re-election bid last month.

The Washington Post further reported that the Harris campaign has also hired Stephanie Cutter and Mitch Stewart, who worked on Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

Stephanie Cutter, the duty manager for Obama’s re-election, has reportedly been quite busy working behind the scenes with the Harris campaign in recent weeks.

Mitch Stewart, who was Obama’s grass-roots organizer, will become Harris’ senior adviser for battleground states.