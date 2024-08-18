It’s Pretty Obvious… Liberal Reporter Suggests Tim Walz Has a ‘Different Kind of Masculinity’

No one who has seen Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz on stage would suggest he is a model of masculinity.

MAGA is afraid of Tim Walz’s masculinity pic.twitter.com/y9U8ZSHJ5z — Sara Rose (@saras76) August 12, 2024

But is the left really the left if they are not in full gaslighting mode?

During a recent “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, ESPN host Mina Kimes praised Walz of Minnesota for “modeling a different kind of masculinity.”

“There’s something, to me, really important about seeing someone like this modeling a different kind of masculinity.”

“We’re kind of seeing it a little bit in the NFL with the Kelces and Dan Campbell — this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t separate from showing emotions and empathy.”

.@minakimes on Tim Walz’s coaching career: “There’s something, to me, really important about seeing someone like this modeling a different kind of masculinity. We’re kind of seeing it in the NFL with the Kelces, and Dan Campbell — this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t… pic.twitter.com/mptlzRsOYW — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) August 9, 2024

Kimes’s take begs the question: Is the “different kind of masculinity” in the room with us?

Mainstream Media: “Republicans are terrified of Tim Walz’s masculinity” Tim Walz: pic.twitter.com/IRvlfRDExD — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) August 17, 2024

Veteran sports reporter Michele Tafoya isn’t buying what Kimes is selling.

Tafoya responded to Kimes weird take on X saying, “I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes.”

“And how pathetic that her kind of “masculinity” means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan”