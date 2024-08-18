It’s Pretty Obvious… Liberal Reporter Suggests Tim Walz Has a ‘Different Kind of Masculinity’

by
Tim Walz frolics on stage at small Democrat rally this past week.

No one who has seen Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz on stage would suggest he is a model of masculinity.

But is the left really the left if they are not in full gaslighting mode?

During a recent “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, ESPN host Mina Kimes praised Walz of Minnesota for “modeling a different kind of masculinity.”

“There’s something, to me, really important about seeing someone like this modeling a different kind of masculinity.”  

“We’re kind of seeing it a little bit in the NFL with the Kelces and Dan Campbell — this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t separate from showing emotions and empathy.”

Kimes’s take begs the question: Is the “different kind of masculinity” in the room with us?

Veteran sports reporter Michele Tafoya isn’t buying what Kimes is selling.

Tafoya responded to Kimes weird take on X saying, “I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes.”

“And how pathetic that her kind of “masculinity” means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan”

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

Margaret Flavin

 