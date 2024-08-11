New York Times’ Accusation That Trump Called Kamala a “Bitch” in Private Backfires as Kamala’s Own Words Come Back to Haunt Her in Resurfaced Video

In the latest chapter of the relentless media assault on former President Donald Trump, the fake news New York Times has published claims that he privately referred to Kamala Harris as a “bitch.”

The report by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan paints a picture of an angry Trump, reportedly lashing out at Harris during private conversations.

According to the report, during an August 2nd dinner with donors, Trump allegedly remarked about his anger towards the media and the Democrats, who he accused of trying to destroy him. According to the report, Trump has been increasingly vocal in his disdain for Vice President Harris, allegedly calling her “nasty” and a “bitch” in private.

Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, firmly denied these allegations, stating, “That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala, and it’s not how the campaign would characterize her.”

Interestingly, a resurfaced video of Kamala Harris herself has thrown a wrench into the narrative pushed by the media. In the video, Harris can be seen referring to herself as a “bitch” in public.

“As a woman, there is a balance to be struck between being tough and being a bitch … [starts cackling]… Turn that off!” she said.

WATCH:

Ummm… Kamala has referred to HERSELF as a bitch IN PUBLIC… https://t.co/6M5yoJ470B pic.twitter.com/VHWyBUmLbI — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) August 10, 2024

This isn’t the first time Harris’s language and behavior have come under scrutiny. A letter from the father of a Kamala Harris intern, written in November 2019, recently resurfaced, shedding light on the toxic environment within her office.

The letter describes Harris as someone who regularly “throws f-bombs around all day” and berates her staff. The father also mentioned that his son, the intern, was instructed never to make eye contact with Harris—a privilege reserved only for senior staffers.

The exodus of staffers from Harris’s office further supports these claims. Tina Flournoy, Harris’s Chief of Staff, resigned in 2022, joining a long list of high-profile staffers who have left Kamala’s office.

This includes her former deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, former chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, and former deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs Vincent Evans, among others.

Kamala Harris’ office has experienced an astonishing 91.5% turnover rate since she assumed the role of vice president, according to an investigation conducted by the government watchdog organization Open The Books (OTB). Of the 47 staff members initially hired when Harris took office in 2021, only four reportedly remained in her employment as of March 2024.