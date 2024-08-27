New Documents Reveal Kamala Harris Lied About Afghan ‘Refugees’ Brought to the US

New documents obtained by America First Legal reveal the Biden-Harris Regime claimed that they were importing Afghans as refugees who helped the US government, when in reality, officials admit that they did not know their identities.

The Biden-Harris Regime lied about the Afghan ‘refugees’ who supposedly helped the US government.

Kamala Harris repeatedly claimed these refugees were our ‘Afghan allies.’

It turns out the US government did not know the identities of the Afghan refugees and many went on to commit heinous crimes against Americans.

AFL obtained these documents through litigation against the Department of Justice after it stonewalled their investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision-making over the disastrous withdrawal.

“The documents we received reveal utter chaos and incompetence…” AFL said.

“For example, in early August 2021, the Department of State asked federal government agencies to confirm that a spreadsheet listing Afghans who did not meet minimum time-in-service for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) should be referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for resettlement into the United States because they had supposedly otherwise worked on behalf of the United States or a U.S. government-funded program,” AFL said.

The US Embassy in Kabul appeared to not recognize any names in the list on the DOJ’s spreadsheet.

“Even the Afghans referred and then nominated by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for admission to the USRAP, however, would face significant challenges to make it into the United States, such as finding their own way to a third country and supporting themselves while their “application for acceptance into the program for resettlement to the U.S. is being reviewed, security checks are performed, medical exams done, etc.”” AFL said.

As early as August 15, 2021, despite the previous guidance that USRAP applicants would need to find their own way to a third country, hundreds were leaving Afghanistan on U.S. Air Force cargo planes.

The vetting process was utter chaos.

By August 31, 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration was still figuring out its official talking points in response to questions about the “Screening & Vetting” that was taking place to ensure that dangerous individuals would not slip through.

According to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, even for the Afghans who were supposed to wait in a third country while their acceptance into a refugee U.S. resettlement program was being reviewed, many were just flown into the United States without being fully vetted.

As of July 2024, the Department of State Inspector General “could not confirm the number of individuals evacuated from Afghanistan, regardless of destination, with support of the U.S. government in 2021.”

The Biden-Harris Administration claims to have evacuated more than 123,000 people from Afghanistan. Only 6,000 are American citizens.

