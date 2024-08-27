New Documents Reveal Kamala Harris Lied About Afghan ‘Refugees’ Brought to the US

New documents obtained by America First Legal reveal the Biden-Harris Regime claimed that they were importing Afghans as refugees who helped the US government, when in reality, officials admit that they did not know their identities.

The Biden-Harris Regime lied about the Afghan ‘refugees’ who supposedly helped the US government.

Kamala Harris repeatedly claimed these refugees were our ‘Afghan allies.’

It turns out the US government did not know the identities of the Afghan refugees and many went on to commit heinous crimes against Americans.

/1BREAKING The Biden-Harris admin claimed that they were importing Afghans as refugees who helped the U.S. gov’t, when in reality, officials admit in newly obtained docs from litigation that they did not know their identities. Some have allegedly committed heinous crimes: pic.twitter.com/NZdCSYZ6GC — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

AFL obtained these documents through litigation against the Department of Justice after it stonewalled their investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision-making over the disastrous withdrawal.

“The documents we received reveal utter chaos and incompetence…” AFL said.

/2 We obtained these documents through litigation against the Department of Justice after it stonewalled our investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision-making over the disastrous withdrawal. The documents we received reveal utter chaos and incompetence… pic.twitter.com/lZVFpoKdu4 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

“For example, in early August 2021, the Department of State asked federal government agencies to confirm that a spreadsheet listing Afghans who did not meet minimum time-in-service for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) should be referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for resettlement into the United States because they had supposedly otherwise worked on behalf of the United States or a U.S. government-funded program,” AFL said.

/3 For example, in early August 2021, the Department of State asked federal government agencies to confirm that a spreadsheet listing Afghans who did not meet minimum time-in-service for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) should be referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program… pic.twitter.com/4xIhKCLOEF — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

The US Embassy in Kabul appeared to not recognize any names in the list on the DOJ’s spreadsheet.

/5 A Department of Justice Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul appeared to not recognize any of the names in that list. pic.twitter.com/CsEbGt7vN2 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

“Even the Afghans referred and then nominated by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for admission to the USRAP, however, would face significant challenges to make it into the United States, such as finding their own way to a third country and supporting themselves while their “application for acceptance into the program for resettlement to the U.S. is being reviewed, security checks are performed, medical exams done, etc.”” AFL said.

/6 Even the Afghans referred and then nominated by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for admission to the USRAP, however, would face significant challenges to make it into the United States, such as finding their own way to a third country and supporting themselves while their… pic.twitter.com/QAOHexG799 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

As early as August 15, 2021, despite the previous guidance that USRAP applicants would need to find their own way to a third country, hundreds were leaving Afghanistan on U.S. Air Force cargo planes.

/7 As early as August 15, 2021, despite the previous guidance that USRAP applicants would need to find their own way to a third country, hundreds were leaving Afghanistan on U.S. Air Force cargo planes. pic.twitter.com/dgkEIrfbcC — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

The vetting process was utter chaos.

/9 While the DOJ has not disclosed what the vetting issues were, we also obtained a Department of State cable instructing posts to process “civil society leaders” as “Priority 1” refugee applicants. pic.twitter.com/ijlLY2EG0W — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

By August 31, 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration was still figuring out its official talking points in response to questions about the “Screening & Vetting” that was taking place to ensure that dangerous individuals would not slip through.

/13 Later that day, NBC News contacted the DOJ for answers regarding “possible terror connections,” but the DOJ still didn’t have answers… pic.twitter.com/olJtyeEBEj — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

According to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, even for the Afghans who were supposed to wait in a third country while their acceptance into a refugee U.S. resettlement program was being reviewed, many were just flown into the United States without being fully vetted.

/15 According to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, even for the Afghans who were supposed to wait in a third country while their acceptance into a refugee U.S. resettlement program was being reviewed, many were just flown into the United States without being… pic.twitter.com/SeIK8TKZpG — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

As of July 2024, the Department of State Inspector General “could not confirm the number of individuals evacuated from Afghanistan, regardless of destination, with support of the U.S. government in 2021.”

/18 As of July 2024, the Department of State Inspector General “could not confirm the number of individuals evacuated from Afghanistan, regardless of destination, with support of the U.S. government in 2021.” pic.twitter.com/o0eRA2VKDk — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 26, 2024

The Biden-Harris Administration claims to have evacuated more than 123,000 people from Afghanistan. Only 6,000 are American citizens.