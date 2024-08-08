New Documents Prove the FBI Worked with Prison Officials to Wrongly Punish J6 Prisoner John Strand. He Speaks Out! (VIDEO)

by

Thanks to the Supreme Court, January 6th Political Prisoner John Strand is a free man.

He provided us documents that prove the FBI and the Assistant U.S. Attorney played a role in determining his fate relating to bogus disciplinary actions being taken by the prison against Strand.

The document is a Discipline Hearing Officer Report. In it, it blames a “Delay in Process,” on “Referral to FBI/AUSA.” AUSA stands for Assistant U.S. Attorney.

The question is, why does a discipline hearing for a low-level behavior infraction for “Contacting the Public” need to be referred to the FBI and AUSA?

It is a clear indication that the FBI and The Biden Dept. of Justice has a strong hand in everything that happens to J6 prisoners while in custody.

John Strand is our guest. He has strong opinions about why the FBI was involved in a disciplinary action as a result of doing an interview on Real America’s Voices “Stinchfield.”

After he appeared on my program, just days after entering the Miami Federal Prison, prison officers interrogated him and ultimately put him in solitary confinement for FOUR months! Remember, after the Supreme Court virtually threw out the “Obstruction of an Official Proceeding” charge.

John Strand only stands convicted of misdemeanor trespassing. Which we also know are bogus charges. But in essence, the government put him in “the hole,” the solitary confinement cell prisoners also call “The Shoe,” for four months.

John Strand’s story of survival of this political persecution and all-out torture should serve as an inspiration to all of us.

You need to hear it from his own mouth to believe it.

