Nevada Supreme Court Delivers Blow to Democrats: Declines to Block Election Officials from Withholding Certification in Cases of Fraud

The Nevada Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to the Democrats’ attempts to force the certification of potentially fraudulent election results.

The court dismissed a petition from the Nevada Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar, that sought to compel the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners to immediately certify the results of a June primary election recount.

The case revolved around a recount in Washoe County, where discrepancies were reported.

According to the far-left Democracy Docket:

Washoe County Commissioners voted to certify the recount for primary election races on Tuesday after facing legal action for refusing to do so last week. On July 11, the commissioners voted 3-2 against certifying the results of an official recount of two June 9 primary election races — one for a seat on their board and the other for a county school board position. The three Republicans on the board voted to halt the process while the two Democrats dissented. That same day, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar (D) filed a petition in the state Supreme Court, asking the justices to require the entire Washoe Board of County Commissioners to certify the election results, which is one of their duties under the law. Then, at a Tuesday meeting, the commissioners voted 4-1 to reconsider their decision and confirm the recount results.

Secretary Aguilar, supported by the Democratic National Committee and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, argued that the certification should proceed without delay to ensure the recount’s results were included in the final tally.

Aguilar’s petition emphasized that the board’s role is purely ministerial, with no room for discretion or personal judgment. He argued that under state law, their responsibility to canvass and certify election results is non-negotiable.

However, the Supreme Court of Nevada rejected this push, citing the mootness of the petition following the certification and emphasizing that such decisions rest within the court’s discretion.

According to the ruling, “Here, petitioner [Aguilar] asserts that there is a high likelihood that respondents will refuse to certify election results in the future—in particular, during the 2024 general election. Petitioner urges this court to address the merits of the petition now to avoid having to resolve the issues set forth in the petition during the November 2024 general election, with the concomitant time restraints involved in election canvassing and certification.”

“While we agree the issue is important and perhaps capable of repetition, petitioner’s argument that the issue is evading review falls flat. Should the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners refuse to canvass election results again in the future, petitioner may seek relief on an expedited basis.”

More from Behizy:

If fraud is discovered in the 2024 election, officials can now halt certification until the truth comes out The Democrat Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar initially filed the lawsuit asking the justices to require the Washoe Board of County Commissioners to certify the June 9 primary election results for two races before August 22 despite the ongoing allegations of fraud they received. He argued that counties don't have the authority to withhold certification and that their vote can only be "YES" to whatever results they get. Additionally, he said they can't even investigate or determine instances of fraud That's insanely bizarre. According to him, even if there's daylight proof of fraud, county officials are just supposed to certify anyway The State Supreme Court's dismissal of the lawsuit is fantastic. By deciding not to take action now, they are giving election officials the opportunity to pursue remedy if or when fraud occurs instead of forcing them to vote under duress.