Nevada Democrat Official Found Guilty of Murdering Las Vegas-Review Journal Reporter Who Exposed His Corruption, Extramarital Affair



Robert Telles

Robert Telles, the Democrat Clark County official accused of fatally stabbing a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter in September 2022 was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Jeff German, 69, was found stabbed to death in front of his home in September 2022 on a Saturday morning.



Jeff German

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in the June 2022 primary after Jeff German exposed the hostile work environment in the Democrat official’s office.

Jeff German had also recently filed a public records request on emails and text messages between Telles and others in his office, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

According to the Daily Mail, hours before Jeff German was stabbed to death, Robert Telles was told Clark County was going to release private texts and photos with his mistress.



Telles’ mistress Roberta Lee-Kennett

Telles was seen cleaning his burgundy SUV – which was spotted near Jeff German’s home at the time of the murder.



Robert Telles seen washing same vehicle connected to the fatal stabbing: photo credit: Review-Journal

Robert Telles’ DNA was also found underneath Jeff German’s fingernails.

The Democrat official repeatedly claimed all of the evidence against him was either misrepresented or planted.

Telles hung his head down in court as the jury foreperson read the guilty verdict.

WATCH:

Clark County's district attorney thanked the jury after long deliberation into the murder case of a Las Vegas journalist. Steven Wolfson says "justice has been served" and is thinking about Jeff German's families and friends. Story: https://t.co/QUSBXB8Mui pic.twitter.com/ZzARRUfwN0 — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) August 28, 2024

